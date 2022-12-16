Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) uncertain for Thursday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) is uncertain to play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nance sat out Tuesday's game with Achilles soreness and is uncertain to play against the Spurs on Thursday. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and New Orleans plans to see how he feels tomorrow before making a decision.
numberfire.com
Killian Hayes (knee) questionable for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hayes is dealing with a knee contusion and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Philadelphia. Hayes' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Jones continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday.
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Josh Okogie (hip) inactive Tuesday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hip) is out Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. Okogie injured his hip and made an early exit from Monday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Booker (groin) has also been ruled out for the second leg of the Suns' back-to-back and Cam Payne (foot) remains unavailable, so there will be an abundance of opportunities in the backcourt on Tuesday night. Landry Shamet and Damion Lee figure to be the primary beneficiaries.
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) available for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (thigh) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.7 minutes against the Timberwolves. Powell's Wednesday projection includes 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Gafford will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gafford to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's projection includes 10.4 points, 7.4...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Texans' Nico Collins (foot) DNP again on Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Tennessee Titans. Collins remained absent from practice on Wednesday, his second missed practice this week. Barring a turnaround, he appears to be headed toward another missed game in Week 16. Collins...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) active for Nuggets on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope will be available after he was listed as questionable with a leg ailment. In 31.4 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (illness) questionable for Tuesday's game versus Suns
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis' status is now in question after Washington's center came down with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes on Tuesday night if Porzingis is ruled out. Porzingis' current Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 12/21/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
