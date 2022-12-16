Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hip) is out Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. Okogie injured his hip and made an early exit from Monday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Booker (groin) has also been ruled out for the second leg of the Suns' back-to-back and Cam Payne (foot) remains unavailable, so there will be an abundance of opportunities in the backcourt on Tuesday night. Landry Shamet and Damion Lee figure to be the primary beneficiaries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO