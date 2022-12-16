ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) uncertain for Thursday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) is uncertain to play in Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Nance sat out Tuesday's game with Achilles soreness and is uncertain to play against the Spurs on Thursday. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and New Orleans plans to see how he feels tomorrow before making a decision.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Killian Hayes (knee) questionable for Pistons on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons point guard Killian Hayes (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hayes is dealing with a knee contusion and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.2 minutes against Philadelphia. Hayes' Wednesday projection includes...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Jones continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and will not be available to face Atlanta on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Suns' Josh Okogie (hip) inactive Tuesday

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hip) is out Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. Okogie injured his hip and made an early exit from Monday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Booker (groin) has also been ruled out for the second leg of the Suns' back-to-back and Cam Payne (foot) remains unavailable, so there will be an abundance of opportunities in the backcourt on Tuesday night. Landry Shamet and Damion Lee figure to be the primary beneficiaries.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Dwight Powell (thigh) available for Dallas on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (thigh) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.7 minutes against the Timberwolves. Powell's Wednesday projection includes 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Texans' Nico Collins (foot) DNP again on Wednesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Tennessee Titans. Collins remained absent from practice on Wednesday, his second missed practice this week. Barring a turnaround, he appears to be headed toward another missed game in Week 16. Collins...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday

The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) active for Nuggets on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope will be available after he was listed as questionable with a leg ailment. In 31.4 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) active for Tuesday's game versus Chicago

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Dedmon will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 12.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 12/21/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...

