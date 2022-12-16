India’s Cashfree Payments Enables eUPP to Provide Educational Institutions with Secure Payments for Parents, Students

Read full article on original website
US Faster Payments Council Releases Second Cross-Border Payments Industry Bulletin
The U.S. Faster Payments Council (FPC), a membership organization devoted to advancing safe, easy-to-use faster payments in the United States, published the second edition of the Cross-Border Payments Bulletin in its Faster Payments Knowledge Center. The FPC Cross-Border Payments Work Group, sponsored by Wells Fargo, developed this latest industry bulletin...
Digital Identity: NOBID Consortium Chosen to Launch Payments Pilot for EU ID Wallet
A multi-country consortium of Europe’s most “trusted” identity experts, of which iProov is a key member, has been chosen “to deliver a cross-border payments pilot, in line with the aims of the European Commission’s EU digital identity wallet program.”. In September 2022, it was announced...
Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Issues License to Manafa, a Finance Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) recently announced the licensing of Manafa – a finance company specialized in debt-based crowdfunding in the Kingdom. Manafa is “a closed joint-stock company with a capital of SAR 40 million.” The license was granted to the company “after a successful trial run in SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox; an experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial products and services in Saudi Arabia.”
Canadian Stock Exchange, Mawer Partners Invest in Securities Crowdfunding Provider DealMaker
DealMaker, recognized as one of the fastest-growing private firms in Canada, has raised growth capital, according to a corporate statement. DealMaker, while based in Canada, offers services in the US as well as pursuing global markets. DealMaker is both a broker-dealer as well a tech platform that enables online capital formation under Reg CF, Reg A+, and Reg D – along with Canadian exemptions.
Fiserv, Wedge Work Together to Offer Programmable Payments
Wedge and Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) have partnered on programmable payments, according to a release. Wedge is an app-based service that offers a digital wallet and spending app, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and cash. Fiserv is a payments and transfers Fintech. Wedge will bring its services to the AppMarket from Fiserv...
Binance Pay, Pyypl to Bring Users a Secure Online Transaction Experience
The world of blockchain and crypto is becoming ever more “integrated” into our everyday lives as the Web3 space continues to grow, according to an update from Binance. To help their users do more with their Binance account, the digital asset firm has partnered with Pyypl, a non-bank digital wallet app that “gives users around the world access to the financial system via a smartphone.”
Financing Platform Validus Secures First Tranche in Series C-1 Round
Validus announced that it has secured its first tranche of funds in a Series C-1 round with new, key strategic investors NongHyup Financial Group, NorinChukin Bank, Aizawa Asset Management and Lotte F&L Singapore. Validus’ early investors – Vertex Ventures SEA & India, Vertex Growth Fund, FMO and VinaCapital Ventures –...
Fintech Provider Quavo Fraud & Disputes Completes PCI Renewal
Fintech provider Quavo Fraud & Disputes has announced their completion and renewal of the 3.2.1 version of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Requirements and Security Assessment Procedures. Quavo initially “achieved its PCI DSS Version 3.2.1 certification in August of 2021.”. Attaining this renewal emphasizes Quavo’s...
Danish Payment Firm BOKIS Extennds Partnership with Nets
BOKIS, a Danish payment and card company, and Nets, part of the Nexi Group, have entered into a new agreement that “runs until 31 December 2029.”. BOKIS member banks will continue “to issue and process the Danish domestic card, Dankort, and international payment cards through Nets.”. The BOKIS...
VC Fund Nemesis Technologies to Add More Liquidity by Connecting Investors with Opportunities in AI, DeepTech
Nemesis Technologies, a venture capital fund that invests in deep technology, announced that it is on course to become the world’s “largest” digitally securitized fund, with significant nine-figure backing from Institutional Investors & Family Offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the US. Set up throughout 2022, Nemesis Technologies...
ADDX Partners with Securities brokerage CGS-CIMB to Offer Access to Private Securities
Securities brokerage CGS-CIMB Singapore has enabled access to ADDX, a digital securities private market. Accredited investors may now access ADDX offerings on CGS-CIMB. Previously, CGS-CIMB mainly offered traditional securities. ADDX offers access to its listed deals via a plugin to simplify integration. CGS-CIMB was one of the first firms to sing up for the service.
Splitit, Worldline to Simplify Adoption of Installment Payments
Splitit (ASX:SPT), which claims to be the “only” white-label service allowing customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their payment card at checkout, and Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global firm focused on payment services, announce “the signing of a partnership agreement with Worldline to deliver an integrated card-based installment payments solution to Worldline’s extensive network of merchants and marketplaces.”
Fintech Firm Conotoxia Introduces Multi-Currency Card 2.0 for Relatives, Workers
Fintech firm Conotoxia has launched a multi-currency card 2.0. The new product makes it possible “to share cards with family members or company employees.”. Users of the global fintech Conotoxia can now “order and share their cards with others.” Owners of the multi-currency 2.0 card “can easily pass the card on to others in the mobile app or web panel and top up the account.” After a free, swift registration, other people can “use the new product as they wish.”
Fireblocks, a Digital Asset Service Provider, to Receive C4 Certification
Fireblocks, an “easy-to-use” platform to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations, announced that it has become the first company to have its digital asset infrastructure system “certified by the CryptoCurrency Certification Consortium (C4) as a CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) Level 3 Qualified Service Provider (QSP).”
Alibaba Cloud to Provide Blockchain Node Service to Support Growth of Web 3.0 Ecosystem
Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced a roadmap for the launch of its first Blockchain Node Service. Scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, the Blockchain Node Service will “support the growth of the evolving Web3.0 ecosystem and better serve developers with Alibaba Cloud’s scalable, efficient and secure infrastructure for a more user-friendly and immersive experience.”
Intech Selects SimCorp for Investment Operations Service Solution
Intech, a quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, and other institutional investors worldwide, has selected SimCorp as its partner for the implementation of SimCorp’s Investment Operations Service solution. The agreement “covers the integration of SimCorp’s full lifecycle management service to support all of Intech’s...
ConsenSys, PayPal to Allow Clients to Buy Crypto-Assets in MetaMask
ConsenSys, a Web3 company, announced that U.S. MetaMask users will be able to purchase crypto (ETH) from “within the app” using PayPal. MetaMask will reportedly “be the first Web3 wallet to leverage PayPal to drive more successful on-ramp transactions.”. Initially available to select PayPal users in the...
LHV UK Starts Issuing SME Loans After Obtaining Annex I Registration from FCA
LHV UK announced that it will start issuing Small Medium Enterprise (SME) loans as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approved the company’s Annex I financial institution registration, “a prerequisite to issuing loans in the United Kingdom under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017.”
Fintech ZEBEDEE Re-Launches App with New Earning, Digital Identity Features
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the relaunch of its flagship product, the ZEBEDEE app. The revamped app “brings shopping and digital identity features to transform the previously Bitcoin–gaming-focused app into a hub of virtual economies centered around rewarded gaming.”. The ZEBEDEE...
Incoming House Financial Services Committee Chair Adds Financial Services Innovation Offices to Priorities
The incoming Chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, Patrick McHenry, has issued a statement that he plans to add Financial Services Innovation Offices (FSIOs) back on the agenda. As the Republicans will take over the House in January after gaining the majority in the mid-terms, all of the...
