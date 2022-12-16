The news came out on Wednesday afternoon that former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius would be signing with the Oregon Ducks and heading to Eugene for the remainder of his college career. If you’re a Duck fan who isn’t currently celebrating, you had better start jumping for joy. Cornelius was one of the most highly-coveted players in the transfer portal this offseason, garnering offers from some of the biggest schools in the Power 5 conferences, including the Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and many, many others. Standing at 6-foot-5 and over 300 pounds, Cornelius comes to Eugene with a chance...

