WVNews
Donato scores in fourth straight, Kraken topple Blues 5-2
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato continued his hot streak of goal scoring and got the Seattle Kraken off to the start they needed against an opponent they’ve struggled with in their first two seasons. Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann...
WVNews
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
WVNews
Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 on Tuesday night. “(Elias Lindholm) won three faceoffs clean in a...
WVNews
Orlov scores in OT, Caps hand Red Wings 6th straight loss
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd scored twice in 11 seconds, Dmitry Orlov had the overtime winner and the Washington Capitals won their second in a row by beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 Monday night with Alex Ovechkin still waiting for his next major milestone. Ovechkin, for a third...
WVNews
Lakers overcome Davis' absence to beat reeling Wizards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists, Lonnie Walker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Washington Wizards 119-117 on Sunday night. Davis, the Lakers’ leader at 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, injured his...
Warriors Final Injury Report, Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Nets
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
‘Maturity, power, intelligence;’ Dan Lanning’s Ducks score huge win with Ajani Cornelius
The news came out on Wednesday afternoon that former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius would be signing with the Oregon Ducks and heading to Eugene for the remainder of his college career. If you’re a Duck fan who isn’t currently celebrating, you had better start jumping for joy. Cornelius was one of the most highly-coveted players in the transfer portal this offseason, garnering offers from some of the biggest schools in the Power 5 conferences, including the Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and many, many others. Standing at 6-foot-5 and over 300 pounds, Cornelius comes to Eugene with a chance...
BREAKING: Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have officially landed arguably the most coveted player in the transfer portal this offseason, getting a verbal commitment from offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, a former Rhode Island Ram. Cornelius has made waves in the transfer portal this offseason, garnering attention from some of the top Power 5 schools in the nation and receiving scholarship offers from places like Oregon, Tennessee, Ohio State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Penn State, and many others. He was the feature of a piece from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, who tabbed Cornelius as the “hottest commodity in the portal” this year. Now he is a Duck...
WVNews
Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year deal
HOUSTON (AP) — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury. Terms of the deal announced Wednesday weren't revealed.
