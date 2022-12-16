ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter

We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Tuesday practice

As the division-champion 49ers get their practice week started, two of their most important offensive players will be on the field but limited participants. Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Tuesday press conference that quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey would be among the players limited in the session.
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand

If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts not on field at Eagles practice

The Eagles haven’t closed the door on quarterback Jalen Hurts playing against the Cowboys on Saturday, but it isn’t looking like there’s a great chance that he will be in the starting lineup. Reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice report that Hurts is not on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts

It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges

Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
NBC Sports

Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions

Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.
NBC Sports

Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports

Why Purdy has surprised Kittle since becoming 49ers' starter

When Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, there was uncertainty as to what the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft would bring to the table. The rookie signal-caller was thrust into action when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Since then, Purdy has surprised many with his performance, including teammate George Kittle.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake

The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports

Shanahan sees greater risk resting healthy 49ers down stretch

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan is not even thinking about resting some of the team’s top players with the 49ers’ playoff spot secure and three games remaining in the regular season. For now, it’s full steam ahead for the NFC West champs' upcoming games against Washington,...
ARIZONA STATE

