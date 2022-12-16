Read full article on original website
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Tuesday practice
As the division-champion 49ers get their practice week started, two of their most important offensive players will be on the field but limited participants. Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Tuesday press conference that quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey would be among the players limited in the session.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I’d rather win another Super Bowl than another MVP award
Three weeks from today, the regular season will be over. The hay will be in the barn for any and all major awards. The most major of the major award is the Most Valuable Player. It means a lot to media and fans and those who wager on the outcome....
NBC Sports
49ers struggling to keep up with Purdy jersey demand
If you're feeling disheartened in the search for a Brock Purdy jersey, keep the faith, Faithful. The rookie quarterback is quite popular these days, and his No. 13 jersey is selling out faster than the 49ers can make them. "Demand’s sky-high,” Umesh Johari, 49ers vice president of business strategy and...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts not on field at Eagles practice
The Eagles haven’t closed the door on quarterback Jalen Hurts playing against the Cowboys on Saturday, but it isn’t looking like there’s a great chance that he will be in the starting lineup. Reporters at the open portion of Wednesday’s practice report that Hurts is not on...
NBC Sports
Eagles escaped disaster but must be more careful with Hurts
It looks like they escaped disaster this time. Next time, they might not be so lucky. The Eagles have been pushing their luck all year with Jalen Hurts. Too many carries, too many hits. Hurts has 156 official rushing attempts this year, 3rd-most in NFL history behind Lamar Jackson’s 176...
NBC Sports
NFL Network suspends Willie McGinest pending investigation of criminal charges
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday for assault with a deadly weapon, based on a December 9 attack that was caught on video. Based on the allegations, NFL Network has removed McGinest from the air. “We are aware of the incident and the...
NBC Sports
Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions
Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.
NBC Sports
Dallas Goedert: We all have faith Gardner Minshew will make the most of his opportunity
While the Eagles have not yet officially ruled out Jalen Hurts for this week, it certainly seems as if Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback in this weekend’s game against the Cowboys. Tight end Dallas Goedert is also slated to return to play after missing the last five weeks...
NBC Sports
Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen limited in Tuesday practice
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has not missed time with the right elbow injury he suffered back in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. But on Tuesday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to the elbow issue for the first time in several weeks. Allen threw...
NBC Sports
Why Purdy has surprised Kittle since becoming 49ers' starter
When Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, there was uncertainty as to what the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft would bring to the table. The rookie signal-caller was thrust into action when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Since then, Purdy has surprised many with his performance, including teammate George Kittle.
NBC Sports
Former Patriots exec slams hiring of Patricia, Judge as huge mistake
The New England Patriots decided to forego naming an official offensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season and that move has, predictably, resulted in a disaster. Matt Patricia calling plays and Joe Judge serving as the quarterbacks coach has been a colossal failure through the first 15 weeks. The passing...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on Ndamukong Suh hit: Too many times I’ve slid and been hit and don’t get flags
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s...
NBC Sports
Shanahan sees greater risk resting healthy 49ers down stretch
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan is not even thinking about resting some of the team’s top players with the 49ers’ playoff spot secure and three games remaining in the regular season. For now, it’s full steam ahead for the NFC West champs' upcoming games against Washington,...
