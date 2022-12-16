Read full article on original website
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
msn.com
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk sacked Twitter exec Robin Wheeler after she refused to fire more staff, sources said. Wheeler was sacked despite Musk persuading her to stay after she tried to resign, per Bloomberg. Some Twitter sales staff found out over the weekend and on Monday they were fired, per Platformer. Elon...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds
President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It
The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
sfstandard.com
Elon Musk Is No Longer the Richest Person in the World
Elon Musk is no longer the wealthiest human being on the planet—for now. On Thursday, Forbes’ real-time rating of the 150 richest people and families showed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has dropped to second place. Bernard Arnault, the chairman and co-CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH,...
Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival
When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
Elon Musk could lose world’s richest person title as Tesla value almost halves
Tesla has lost nearly half its market value since its founder, Elon Musk, bid for Twitter in April, reducing his net worth by about $70bn and putting his title as world’s richest person at risk. Shares in the electric car company traded at $340.79 on 13 April, the day...
Billionaires Club: Elon Musk's Throne Is Very Vulnerable
A revolution is underway in the most prestigious and exclusive club in the world. A new king is likely to be crowned in the coming days. The billionaires club is about to experience a big change. Elon Musk, the current king, could pass the crown very soon to the French businessman Bernard Arnault. The first is the boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and the social network Twitter, while the second is the CEO of the French luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton, Dior etc) (LVMUY) .
US News and World Report
Japanese Billionaire to Make ‘Big Announcement’ on Space After Musk Meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa tweeted on Monday that he plans to make a "big announcement" related to space after a meeting with SpaceX owner Elon Musk. Yusaku Maezawa, founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, completed a tourist trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Soyuz spacecraft in December last year and plans to journey around the moon with Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX in 2023.
Crypto: Founder of Bankrupt Celsius Calls on Elon Musk For Help
Celsius Network was among the prominent crypto firms to file for bankruptcy during the liquidity crunch within the fledgling blockchain-powered financial-services industry last summer. The crypto lender was also among the very first firms to suspend customer withdrawals in mid-June, before finally filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a bit more...
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Love Affair With Dogecoin
This article looks at some of the most interesting comments that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought micro blogging platform Twitter, has made about meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin this year. Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet...
Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Tesla shares are sliding but investors can take hope from a bottoming pattern that suggests a rebound is brewing for this stock.
Can Elon Musk break the news?
Elon Musk doesn't just break news, he also is attempting to break the legacy media's grip on news itself.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) has a new ‘Champion of People,’ aka head of HR
Tesla (TSLA) has hired Chris Winton, former chief people officer at FedEx, in the automaker’s new role of “Champion of the People,” better known as the head of human resources. Earlier this year, Tesla’s head of HR, Valerie Capers Workman, left the company. Workman had brought...
Tesla Stock Rout Wakes Up Elon Musk
This is a real relief for Tesla investors. For several months now, they have been wondering whether Elon Musk, the CEO and big boss of the electric vehicle manufacturer, will be able to focus on the company. The billionaire is Tesla's architect. His involvement is enough to reassure those who...
