Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball stars for Dec. 20, 2022
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley – Jekot poured in a career-high 41 points in an Eagles victory over King’s Park, Va. in the...
Tyshawn Russell’s 24-point outing sparks Bishop McDevitt boys basketball in convincing victory against Camp Hill
Bishop McDevitt cruised to a lopsided 87-48 victory against Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Capital action Tuesday. After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Crusaders strung together a 27-14 second-quarter run to blow things wide open. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 23-4 in the fourth quarter to ice the ‘W’.
Dominant first half lifts Trinity boys basketball to 77-45 Mid-Penn Capital victory against Susquehanna Twp.
Trinity (4-1, 2-0) jumped out to a sizable first-half lead as the Shamrocks secured a 77-45 divisional win against Susquehanna Twp. Tuesday. The Shamrocks led 40-24 by the intermission and used a 23-7 third-quarter rally to ice the victory. Mike Bednostin led the Shamrocks with 21 points. Bednostin tallied 15...
Jayla Koser’s 28-point performance leads Middletown girls hoops past Boiling Springs
Jayla Koser fashioned a double-double, scoring 28 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, pacing the Middletown girls basketball team to a 48-36 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs Tuesday night. Koser also added 6 steals to her statistical total. Syncere Matthews had 7 points for the Blue Raiders,...
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to Westwood, S.C. in holiday tournament finale
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team lost its final game of the United Bank Holiday Invitational Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wednesday morning to Westwood, S.C., by a score of 52-41. Jill Jekot scored 27 points in the losing cause and was named to the All-Tournament team. Jekot shot 11-for-20...
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff
Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
Sophia Formica’s 21 points fuels Bishop McDevitt girls hoops over Camp Hill
Sophia Formica scored 21 points Tuesday night, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Bishop McDevitt girls basketball team to a 53-16 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Camp Hill. Elle Osevala added 8 points for the Crusaders, who improved to 3-0 on the season. For Camp Hill (1-7), Sophia Shaw...
Red Land gets past Palmyra in Keystone Division girls basketball
The Red Land girls basketball team held Palmyra to 3 first half points and went on to a 38-24 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Palmyra Tuesday night. Sophomore Karli DaCosta led the Red Land attack with 12 points, 5 steals and 4 assists. Kendall Metzell added 10 points. Maddie Henry (10)...
