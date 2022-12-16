Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO