Middletown, PA

PennLive.com

Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball stars for Dec. 20, 2022

Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley – Jekot poured in a career-high 41 points in an Eagles victory over King’s Park, Va. in the...
PennLive.com

Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff

Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
HERSHEY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
