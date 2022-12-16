Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Tom Brady reportedly ends disastrous night in San Francisco without a shower: ‘F--- that. I’m going home’
Tom Brady's frustrations reached a boiling point on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Video allegedly shows Willie McGinest violently beating man at nightclub
New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested on Monday over his alleged role in a nightclub beating that took place earlier this month. McGinest turned himself in on an arrest warrant in Los Angeles on Monday morning. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to TMZ, the charge stems from a... The post Video allegedly shows Willie McGinest violently beating man at nightclub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
These vehicles are most likely to make it to 250,000 miles
Toyota dominates the list of cars and trucks that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles of use compiled by online marketplace iSeeCars from recent sales.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Aaron Rodgers Sparks New Relationship Rumors After Being Spotted With Model on His Birthday
Here's what to know about the model Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is linked to after they were spotted together on his birthday.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
NFL Network Makes Official Decision On Willie McGinest After Reviewing Incident
Matters have quickly gone from bad to worse for Willie McGinest in the wake of his arrest Monday. A veteran of 15 NFL seasons and member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, McGinest was charged with assault in connection to a nightclub fracas that took place on Dec. 9th. The football world ...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
If the Bucs aren’t embarrassed Monday morning, then we have a problem
TAMPA — Bless you, Atlanta, and your rookie quarterback. Thank you, Carolina, for firing your coach and dumping Baker Mayfield. So thoughtful of you, New Orleans, to pick this season to suddenly go belly up. Yes, because the Bucs play in the Land of Misfit Football known as the...
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa's police chief was placed on administrative leave after a body camera video showed her flashing her badge to a deputy during a traffic stop.
Georgia woman awarded $1M by federal jury after cop arrested her on false accusations of cocaine possession
A Georgia woman who spent five months behind bars after being falsely accused of cocaine possession has been awarded more than $1 million by a federal court.
