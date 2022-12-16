ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Bowl preview: Fresno State’s history vs Washington State

By Andrew Marden
 5 days ago

(KGPE) – Jim Sweeney was Fresno State’s head football coach the last time the Bulldogs played Washington State.

That is how long it has been: September 10th, 1994.

And that was not a good day for the Bulldogs. They lost the game, 24-3. They also lost star running back Michael Pittman for the season. The future NFL player broke his right collar bone in the second quarter.

Two years earlier, in 1992, the Bulldogs and Cougars played the closest of their four games, and it was decided in the final minute. There were five lead changes in that game, three in the fourth quarter.

Washington State ended up winning on a late touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

In 1991, one year earlier, the Bulldogs beat the Cougars in Pullman, WA. Running back Ron Rivers scored the game-winning touchdown for Fresno State.

Four years before that, 1987, is when these teams first met on the football field. Jim Sweeney was the coach for Fresno State, and Dennis Erickson was the coach for Washington State.

The Cougars won, 41-24.

“I don’t want to lose any football game,” said Sweeney afterwards. “But if I had a choice of losing to one guy in the world, it would be Dennis Erickson.”

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

