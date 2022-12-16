Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent
After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
NL East Power Rankings: Where Mets stand after signing Carlos Correa
In a surprising twist of events, the New York Mets signed star shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year deal worth $315 million, making the NL East more competitive. As if the NL East wasn’t already competitive enough — with the third-place team making it to the World Series in 2022 — the New York Mets just signed Carlos Correa.
New York Mets spending spree highlights MLB’s poverty franchises
The New York Mets are at it again. They have continued to spend as though owner Steve Cohen was visited by the ghosts of baseball past, present, and future. Sneaking in and signing Carlos Correa after the Giants had balked due to medical reasons is just the cherry on the top of what has been an incredible offseason spending spree.
Red Sox ownership’s latest reported venture could be what’s affected team spending
Fenway Sports Group reportedly has its eye on the prize. Unfortunately, the prize in question has nothing to do with the Boston Red Sox. Basketball has always been on principal owner John Henry’s mind. Before buying the Sox, he spent the 1990s negotiating to purchase the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets, as well as several MLB and NHL expansion teams. He bought a small interest in the New York Yankees in 1991, then purchased the Florida Marlins in 1999, and sold the club in January 2002 in order to purchase the Red Sox.
Angels make key move to get Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani more help
The Los Angeles Angels are aiming to make their team better this offseason, and they’re making the right moves by signing Brandon Drury. The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in the league, particularly Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. With these two players, the team should be a championship-caliber one, but it’s not quite yet as they’ve lacked reliable help on the roster.
