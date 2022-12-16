Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
High school students in Kennewick coordinate holiday food drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A holiday food drive through the Kennewick School District brought in 7,730 pounds of food for Second Harvest Tri-Cities, according to KSD. The food drive was coordinated by the Kennewick High School ASB vice president, Emma Rodriguez, according to KSD. Other ASB officers and leadership students helped in the efforts.
FOX 11 and 41
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann’s ‘Mega Tree.’. “I just drove by his house last...
FOX 11 and 41
Public Works in Pasco explains budget, protocols for winter road conditions
PASCO, Wash. — As ice refreezes and snowfall begins to stick once again, cities must maintain the streets for its citizens. How does the city pay for this need and implement action? The city of Pasco’s Deputy Public Works Director, John Millan, broke down the city’s snow and ice budget for NonStop Local.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Libraries to remove all late fines starting in 2023
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) is switching to a fine-free approach starting January 1, 2023, eradicating late fines for overdue materials, according to a press release from YVL. YVL’s mission is stated as “providing free, open, and full access to a vast array of information and ideas.”...
FOX 11 and 41
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding the pictured man’s whereabouts should contact...
FOX 11 and 41
Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District. The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title. Beaulaurier participated in the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
FOX 11 and 41
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Tipsy Taxi hopes to prevent drunk drivers during the holidays
WALLA WALL, Wash. — Planning to celebrate the holidays? Do it responsibly by using the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Tipsy Taxi. The service is meant to help prevent drunk drivers and keep you safe. WWCSO shared on social media, encouraging people to stay safe and use their...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah
YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
FOX 11 and 41
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. – One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
School bus, delivery truck collide on icy rural Franklin County road
Nearby farmers helped evacuate the students.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
FOX 11 and 41
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
Comments / 0