Portola resident concerned about FedEx deliveries
A Plumas News reader in the Portola area alerted us to several issues regarding FedEx deliveries. The reader said that numerous packages have gone missing, while others have been left at the Dollar General store in Portola without notifications. Other packages have been dropped in the snow at the end of driveways or delivered to the wrong address. As an example, the reader said that healthcare supplies had been delivered to an address that was nowhere near their own and didn’t know about it until a neighbor called.
Fish Bits: There are fish around the dam if you can get to them
Winter has arrived early in Plumas County. This weekend’s storm, while not the mega storm as predicted, did drop 2-plus feet of snow at lake level over the past four days. It will take a couple of days for locals to dig out and clear snow from roads, driveways, and boat ramps before fishing resumes on Almanor. While there is no precipitation in the 10-day forecast, it is going to be cold, with daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows will mark in the single digits. “Water temperature at the fish pens today was 39 degrees,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association.
Plumas Sheriff again tells supervisors that staffing levels are critical; will it impact new jail?
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns once again asked the Board of Supervisors for help regarding critical staffing issues. While he had some good news to report — two deputy applicants graduated from the academy last week — one came from the jail, where staffing levels are critical. “Currently...
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 12-15: Mischief makers and mayhem
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 12-15 December 12. This is...
Where I Stand: In memory of my friend Will Farris
Will Farris, 74, died a few days ago, after a lengthy illness and complicated medical procedures, in his home in Rush Creek Canyon, friends and his beloved cats at his bedside. He was best known locally as a freelance reporter/photographer for Plumas News, his beat Feather River Canyon, from the tunnels to the Greenville Y.
Where I Stand: What’s under the Christmas tree for county employees?
Editor’s Note: Ava Hagwood spoke this morning during the public comment portion of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors Dec. 20 meeting — just as she has for each of the meetings during the past three months. Ava has been a consistent advocate for her coworkers and all county employees as they seek better compensation. With her permission, Plumas News is reprinting the text of those remarks — particularly struck by comments regarding seeking outside help for the county budget, and the poignant conclusion regarding the challenges faced by county employees this Christmas.
James “Jim” Russell Erle
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, James “Jim” Russell Erle of Calpine, CA, passed away at the age of 78 on November 26, 2022, at home with loved ones. Born and raised in New Jersey, Jim took to the seas as a young man serving in the US Navy’s engine room on the destroyer USS Epperson, a job he said he loved. After serving in the Navy, Jim moved to California. And although he lived in various states over the years, he called California home for most of his life. He took up residence across the state including the coast where he would free dive for abalone, the San Joaquin Valley where he taught his kids to love and raise animals, and finally the Sierra Nevada mountains; a place he loved. While living in all these locales, Jim owned and operated semi-trucks, hauling various cargo intrastate and interstate. After settling in the Sierras in the late 1980s, Jim worked winters for CalTrans plowing snow. After selling his last truck in 2003, Jim worked full-time for CalTrans, retiring in 2017 as Supervisor of CalTrans Maintenance Station in Sierraville.
QHS Golden Grads grant librarian’s wish list
The Quincy High School Golden Grad class of 1972 announced that the classmates have met their primary fundraising goals for the Quincy Jr./Sr. High School Library Support Project!. Thirty-five classic books on librarian Tracy Kepple’s “beyond repair” list have been replaced, and a high-powered Apple iMac computer has been purchased...
