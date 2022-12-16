Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District. The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title. Beaulaurier participated in the...
Tri-Cities Steel Band Association 26th Annual Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church
For the 26th year, the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association hosts it’s Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church. Several steel drums and Marimba Bands were there to play some holiday music while people had the opportunity to walk around a bake sale full of holiday treats. Two high school steel...
Japanese beetle quarantine boundaries expanded after 2022 trapping season
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) expanded the boundaries of the Japanese beetle quarantine through an emergency rule after beetles were confirmed outside the quarantine area, according to a press release from the department. Project leaders in the Japanese beetle eradication efforts confirmed the beetles...
