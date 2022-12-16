ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District. The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title. Beaulaurier participated in the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Japanese beetle quarantine boundaries expanded after 2022 trapping season

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) expanded the boundaries of the Japanese beetle quarantine through an emergency rule after beetles were confirmed outside the quarantine area, according to a press release from the department. Project leaders in the Japanese beetle eradication efforts confirmed the beetles...
WASHINGTON STATE

