Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Local Mexican Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FGlendale, AZ
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Major Announcement Made In The NBAOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
The Kindness of Strangers: Viral TikTok Video Helps Raise Over $110,000 For 82-Year-Old Walmart GreeterJoel EisenbergApache Junction, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172
The pipelines will eventually carry water to more than 400,000 people with incoming shortages from the Colorado River. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers AZFamily's...
AZFamily
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Phoenix
The pipelines will eventually carry water to more than 400,000 people with incoming shortages from the Colorado River. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers AZFamily's...
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
AZFamily
Firefighter hurt at scene of Tempe apartment fire
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A firefighter was injured early Wednesday morning as crews worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Tempe. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on 15th Street just east of Mill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, crews found a fire in two apartments attached to the rear of a home.
Valley man seriously injured by less-lethal bean bags, AZ departments stop use
Multiple Arizona police agencies are permanently discontinuing their use of less-lethal bean bags and stun-bag shotguns.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman recounts moments when fiancé was killed looking at Christmas lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman and her two small kids witnessed the horror of her fiancé’s murder after they looked at Christmas lights. Police said a group of men tried to carjack Eduardo Uzueta, then beat and shot him when he fought back. Investigators arrested a...
AZFamily
Claim denied for Glendale firefighter who died of work-related cancer
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during Super Bowl. Instawork makes it easy for people to make some quick cash. Workers can pick up shifts from any area, including for high-profile events.
AZFamily
Man in custody following officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man involved in a shooting with police is in custody, nearly three hours after the incident began. The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue. The incident started when a patrol car spotted a...
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
AZFamily
Going away for the holidays? Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home. In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
AZFamily
21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning. Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on...
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
'He left me with a big hole in my heart': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez. Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes. Reyes was killed in a shooting...
Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding
A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
AZFamily
West Phoenix intersection reopens following early morning crash
Ms. Michaela Puffer at Midtown Primary School in central Phoenix is the latest Silver Apple Award winner. Brayden, a teen from New River, is cancer free after an over two-year-long battle. Tuesday morning, he rang the bell at Phoenix Children's Hospital to mark the occasion. More kids and teens facing...
AZFamily
Boy hurt after being hit, trapped underneath car in Phoenix
The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Residents in Rio Verde Foothills community could be without water...
Comments / 0