As one generation of space travel begins with the Artemis missions, another concludes, as NASA announced Wednesday that Mars' InSight lander mission had officially come to an end. In a statement, NASA confirmed that the lander had died after four years on the Martian surface, and said mission controllers "were unable to contact the lander after two consecutive attempts, leading them to conclude the spacecraft's solar-powered batteries have run out of energy." NASA said that while it will continue to listen for potential signals from the lander, further communication was unlikely. The loss of the InSight lander had been anticipated for a while by NASA...

15 MINUTES AGO