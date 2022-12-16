Most travelers know Oregon for its Cascade mountains and dramatic, rugged coastline captured in iconic 80s movies like "The Goonies." But you might be surprised to learn that the state also boasts high desert red rock formations that are a rock climber’s paradise, scenic corridors with nearly a hundred towering waterfalls, and the deepest lake in the country. You may not have heard about a mountain range nicknamed “Little Switzerland,” coastal sand dunes perfect for off-roading, and rainbow-colored hills that took millions of years to form.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO