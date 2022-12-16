Read full article on original website
Oregon pays rent to wrong landlord, senior faces eviction
Over the weekend Mary Bowers, a disabled senior, received a 72-hour eviction notice and has until midnight to pay more than $9000.
A new generation of skilled Oregon laborers is getting to work
Economists have fretted for years that the American workforce was at risk of losing a generation of skilled tradespeople, the workers who make factories hum, raise buildings and ferry goods in and out of warehouses. The fear was that as older workers retired, there wasn’t a new generation of laborer...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Need some firewood?
The McKenzie Watershed Council's Firewood Program is helping rural Lane County residents with their heating needs this winter. The program began in December of 2021, spurred in part to help those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. It has now expanded to include more of the McKenzie River area communities, helping residents in need with firewood harvested from private properties in the burnzone.
OLCC plans to open new warehouse to meet consumer demand
Drinkers may be buying less booze by volume, but OLCC reports that they’re buying more top-shelf products, tequila and pre-made cocktails.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain Causing Numerous Crashes In SW Oregon, As White City Sheriff’s Deputies Make Graffiti Arrests They Discover Concealed Guns and Drugs
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:57 AM DEC. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST...
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
kezi.com
Valley River Center vaccine clinic to close, Lane County Public Health says
EUGNE, Ore. -- The Community Access Center at the Valley River Center mall is set to close soon, according to Lane County Public Health. LCPH said operations at the Valley River Center clinic will be discontinued effective December 30. The clinic has been offering a number of vaccinations including COVID-19 vaccines since June. Officials said they have reviewed data about how many people actually use the clinic, and decided to refocus their resources on mobile services.
kezi.com
Eugene Airport busy for the holidays
EUGENE, Ore. -- It may be the happiest time of the year, but it’s also the busiest time of the year for the Eugene Airport. Airport officials say Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22 will be the heaviest travel days of the holiday season. For those looking to travel on those days, airport staff have two pieces of advice: arrive early, and be patient through check-in and security.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain and Ice Causing Many Crashes in Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
kezi.com
Secretary of State: Oregon's community colleges have room for improvement
SALEM. Ore. -- A recent audit carried out by the Secretary of State's office shows Oregon's 17 community colleges are in need of more attention. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the research was conducted on Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC), the governing body for higher education. “Education...
To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035
All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Sale of new gas-powered cars banned in Oregon by 2035, according to new regulation
EUGENE, Ore. -- All new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Oregon will have to produce zero emissions by 2035, according to a new regulation adopted on Monday by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Advanced Clean Cars II, the regulation adopted by the DEQ on December 19, will require...
csengineermag.com
Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate
VANCOUVER – The projected total cost of the bi-state Interstate Bridge Replacement program is $6 billion, according to Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator. The new projected cost identified an estimate range of $5 to $7.5 billion, which was created by internal and independent experts, including a rigorous...
kezi.com
Oregon’s community colleges struggling, Secretary of State's study finds
SALEM, Ore. -- An audit of the Higher Education Coordinating Commission conducted by the Oregon Secretary of State’s office has found that the state’s community colleges are falling behind in several areas, and strongly recommended the commission focus more urgently on addressing those deficits. According to the Secretary...
centraloregondaily.com
Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers
PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
Oregon’s biggest real estate bidding wars of 2022: Homes that sold up to $600,000 over asking price
Although waning panic buying and higher mortgage rates have cooled the once-blazing residential real estate market, the low level of homes for sale continues to fuel competition for highly desirable places. Home shoppers may still find themselves among a pack of people offering the seller’s full asking price or more....
tripsavvy.com
10 Best National and State Parks in Oregon
Most travelers know Oregon for its Cascade mountains and dramatic, rugged coastline captured in iconic 80s movies like "The Goonies." But you might be surprised to learn that the state also boasts high desert red rock formations that are a rock climber’s paradise, scenic corridors with nearly a hundred towering waterfalls, and the deepest lake in the country. You may not have heard about a mountain range nicknamed “Little Switzerland,” coastal sand dunes perfect for off-roading, and rainbow-colored hills that took millions of years to form.
Why transforming the grid is critical to Oregon’s clean-energy future
One person’s dream home might be a villa on the shore of Italy’s Lake Como, while another’s is a clifftop mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Will Musser’s is a house that blends in with his Portland neighborhood. “It’s comfortable, not ostentatious or kind of extravagant,” Musser...
KATU.com
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
