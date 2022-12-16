ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gamenight: Sabres lead Avs 2-0

By Kyle Powell
WGR550
WGR550
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8INV_0jkOUHAt00

The Buffalo Sabres are in Colorado visiting the Avalanche on Thursday night, looking to ride the high that was their six-goal third period against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The Sabres got off and running in the first period of play, and opened the scoring inside the first 60-seconds. White-hot Tage Thompson struck again as his goal-scoring binge continued with his 24th of the season.

Thompson trails only Connor McDavid in goal-scoring in the entire NHL.

Later on with around seven-minutes gone in the frame, Alex Tuch netted his 15th of 2022-23 with a nifty tuck on a Sabres powerplay.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY:

Goal Summary:

First Period:
BUF: 0:54 - Tage Thompson (24) (Casey Mittelstadt, Kale Clague); 7:08 - Alex Tuch (15) PPG (Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson)
COL: NONE

Second Period:
BUF:
COL:

Third Period:
BUF:
COL:

Penalty Summary:

First Period:
BUF: 1:04 - Casey Fitzgerald (High-sticking - 2 min.)
COL: 6:09 - Team (Too many men on the ice - 2 min.)

Second Period:
BUF:
COL:

Third Period:
BUF:
COL:

STATS OF THE GAME:

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.)
2.)
3.)

What's Next:
The blue and gold head to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Coyotes on Saturday night, Dec. 17. Puck drop inside Mullett Arena is set for 9 p.m. EST, and pregame with Brian Koziol starts at 8 p.m. EST on the flagship of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

Luukkonen steals win for Sabres in Vegas

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is taking the same path that we’ve seen this year from Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka and Peyton Krebs. All struggled to start the season, but have battled back and have played very well. Paul Hamilton has more postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres win, withstand Golden Knights push

For the first time in franchise history, the Buffalo Sabres won a game in Las Vegas. The blue and gold’s win streak reached 4 on Monday, as they withstood a late attack from the Vegas Golden Knights to grab a 3-2 victory inside T-Mobile Arena.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGR550

Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse remains in the league’s concussion protocol and didn’t practice again on Wednesday as the team continued preparations to play the Chicago Bears just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 16

With the Buffalo Bills now having clinched a playoff berth, how does Howard Simon see the rest of the regular season and playoffs playing out for the team? It’s the Week 16 edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
969
Followers
4K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy