Fontana Fitness Center closing after 25 years, rehab business to continue

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — For the past 25 years, the Fontana Physical Fitness Center on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette has meant a lot to Paul and Rose Fontana, and their fitness center members.

It has offered its members personal gym memberships, fitness classes and swimming lessons.

Earlier this month, the Fontana’s announced on Facebook that they had made the difficult decision to close its fitness center after 25 years.

“It is with heavy hearts and tears to have to say farewell to our fitness center members who have become such dear friends that we all consider like family,” the post said. “We will be closing our doors at the end of this year.”

The closure will impact the employees and membership owners of the fitness center, although Rose Fontana said the occupational rehabilitation facility is “alive and thriving.”

“Some of the Fontana Center staff are looking in to the possibility of opening in a new location, We will keep everyone posted on that information as it unfolds,” the owners announced in a social media post.

The building, at 709 Kaliste Saloom Road, will likely change its appearance.

“After years on the market, our building has sold. Though we tried to find a buyer for the building who would continue the fitness center, we were unsuccessful. The new owners are in an entirely different business industry and plan to renovate the building to suit their needs.”

In retirement, Paul and Rose Fontana say they will spend more time with their children and grandchildren.

