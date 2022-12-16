ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Groundbreaking at Rosewood Courts occurs amid housing crisis

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNtGr_0jkOSAmY00

AUSTIN (KXAN)– On Thursday, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin hosted a groundbreaking for the Pathways at Rosewood Courts, according to a news release.

The extensive renovation and preservation of the historic, 80-year-old Rosewood Courts public housing complex will expand to 184 residential units with modern amenities and will honor the complex’s historic legacy as the first African American public housing project in the nation, the release said.

Finding affordable housing is just getting worse in Texas, with some calling it a crisis .

In September, Texas lawmakers looked at ways to make things better and heard from a variety of people from the housing industry at the state capitol Tuesday.

Texas lawmakers briefed on potential solutions to ‘housing crisis’

The Texas Department of Community Housing and Affairs financed the development and rehabilitation of nearly 13,000 units in 2021 alone, according to Bobby Wilkinson with TDCHA. However, he told lawmakers the state is still short 100,000 to 200,000 units.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?

A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Groups mobilize for Christmas-week cold snap

AUSTIN (KXAN)– It’s shaping up to be a cold Christmas week. Groups across Austin are bracing for three consecutive hard freezes. “Most of our brothers and sisters that live unhoused or homeless, the tents won’t be able to withstand those winds,” said Quincy Dunlap, president and CEO of the Austin Area Urban League (AAUL). The […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin schools are a ‘buzz’ after city awards 2022 Bright Green Future grants

East Austin has a new unusual sight: miniature bee keepers. At Govalle Elementary, 5th graders are suiting up and learning how to raise bees. "Nobody does more with less than teachers," said Mark K. Priddy, manger of the grant program for the City of Austin's office of sustainability. Each year, the Bright Green Future grant is issued to schools in the Austin area. The school has to use a city service, like Austin Energy or Resource Recovery, to qualify.
AUSTIN, TX
kagstv.com

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

ERCOT puts energy facilities on notice ahead of freeze. What does that mean?

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Many in Central Texas are worried about the incoming freeze. “My biggest concerns would definitely be just for like, the surrounding neighborhoods, especially the ones that lost like power and water last go around in February 2021,” said Cory Long, who lives downtown. His condo shares an energy grid with local hospitals, and […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy