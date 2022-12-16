Groundbreaking at Rosewood Courts occurs amid housing crisis

AUSTIN (KXAN)– On Thursday, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin hosted a groundbreaking for the Pathways at Rosewood Courts, according to a news release.

The extensive renovation and preservation of the historic, 80-year-old Rosewood Courts public housing complex will expand to 184 residential units with modern amenities and will honor the complex’s historic legacy as the first African American public housing project in the nation, the release said.

Finding affordable housing is just getting worse in Texas, with some calling it a crisis .

In September, Texas lawmakers looked at ways to make things better and heard from a variety of people from the housing industry at the state capitol Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Community Housing and Affairs financed the development and rehabilitation of nearly 13,000 units in 2021 alone, according to Bobby Wilkinson with TDCHA. However, he told lawmakers the state is still short 100,000 to 200,000 units.

