Read full article on original website
Related
Fortune
‘The platform isn’t safe anymore’: A former Twitter trust and safety advisor says Elon Musk is making all the wrong moves
“I think we can see the friction now between what Musk thinks he can do and the actual reality of content moderation,” Abdul Rahman said.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Comments / 0