Browns star offers hilarious comparison for Ravens QB

The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson yet again this week for their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns . While some may see this as a negative, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett gave Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley a bizarre but nice compliment on Thursday.

Garrett was asked about the matchup against Huntley and the Browns, and he complimented Huntley’s elusiveness in past matchups in an extremely strange way.

“God damn, he’s fast,” said Garrett via Jamison Hensley of ESPN . “It felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken doused in honey, This guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league.”

Many are wondering exactly how Garrett knows what it is like to chase down a chicken that is doused in honey.

“Who has ever doused a chicken in honey? And why were they chasing it,” one fan wrote.

“How exactly does covering a chicken in honey make it run faster? Please explain,” another fan wrote.

Regardless of the unconventional way to make the compliment, Garrett clearly sees Huntley as a threat in terms of his rushing ability as a quarterback.

Huntley has rushed for at least 30 yards in each of the two starts that he has made this year, so Garrett certainly does have a point.

The third-year quarterback will undoubtedly need to show off those rushing skills in this game for Baltimore if they want a chance to win this matchup. It’s a key game for Baltimore, who currently have the same record as the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North at 9-4 on the year.

