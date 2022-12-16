ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Rep. Savannah Maddox dropping out of Ky. governor’s race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is dropping out of the race for governor in Kentucky. Maddox announced her gubernatorial run back in June. In addition to Maddox, the crowded field of Republican candidates includes names like former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and State Auditor Mike Harmon.
Beshear announces new housing development in flood-ravaged EKY

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday more help for Eastern Kentucky flood victims in the form of housing. The Governor says a donation of land, coupled with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund, will jump-start a new development project. ‘It is...
Kentucky under state of emergency ahead of cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of an emergency to prepare for the arctic front that’s expected to sweep across Kentucky this week. Families are being told to prepare before the storm hits and to have traveling done by the middle of Thursday. In...
Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago

OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “Jane Doe” homicide victim in a 1988 cold case has been identified through advanced DNA testing, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say that in May 1988, a couple in Owenton was walking along a road when they spotted an unresponsive woman, now identified as Linda Bennett, of Columbus, Ohio.
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
KSP troopers urging drivers to stay off roads during winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads Thursday evening through Friday. Gov. Andy Beshear has already declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning during a Team Kentucky briefing. KSP troopers will be out heavily patrolling Interstate 65, the Bluegrass Parkway and...
Pediatric flu deaths in Kentucky reach previous record high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The year’s flu season has already reached the number of pediatric deaths set during the 2019-2020 flu season when six children died of influenza, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The Governor is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu. None of the children who...
KY Lottery: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night was sold at a Louisville retailer. The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are:. 3 – 4 – 33 –...
Tips to keep pets safe as the temperature drops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe winter weather is approaching Kentucky and Indiana, and as the temperature drops, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are safe. The Kentucky Humane Society provided tips to help keep pets warm and healthy as temperatures drop. Pets should not be left outside, the...
