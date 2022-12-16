Read full article on original website
State Rep. Savannah Maddox dropping out of Ky. governor’s race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Savannah Maddox is dropping out of the race for governor in Kentucky. Maddox announced her gubernatorial run back in June. In addition to Maddox, the crowded field of Republican candidates includes names like former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and State Auditor Mike Harmon.
Beshear announces new housing development in flood-ravaged EKY
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday more help for Eastern Kentucky flood victims in the form of housing. The Governor says a donation of land, coupled with hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Team Eastern Kentucky Fund, will jump-start a new development project. ‘It is...
Kentucky under state of emergency ahead of cold front
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of an emergency to prepare for the arctic front that’s expected to sweep across Kentucky this week. Families are being told to prepare before the storm hits and to have traveling done by the middle of Thursday. In...
Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago
OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “Jane Doe” homicide victim in a 1988 cold case has been identified through advanced DNA testing, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say that in May 1988, a couple in Owenton was walking along a road when they spotted an unresponsive woman, now identified as Linda Bennett, of Columbus, Ohio.
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
KSP troopers urging drivers to stay off roads during winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads Thursday evening through Friday. Gov. Andy Beshear has already declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning during a Team Kentucky briefing. KSP troopers will be out heavily patrolling Interstate 65, the Bluegrass Parkway and...
Organization working to rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization is working to help rehabilitate dozens of dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Ohio. The Golden Retriever Rescue & Adoption of Needy Dogs, also known as GRRAND, is trying to get these dogs ready for adoption and foster programs. Jane Sonntag, a representative...
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was initially issued by authorities in Ohio for twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted Monday before 10 p.m. According to the attorney general’s office said, one of the missing boys was located at Dayton International Airport on Tuesday before 6 a.m.
Pediatric flu deaths in Kentucky reach previous record high
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The year’s flu season has already reached the number of pediatric deaths set during the 2019-2020 flu season when six children died of influenza, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The Governor is encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the flu. None of the children who...
KY Lottery: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night was sold at a Louisville retailer. The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are:. 3 – 4 – 33 –...
Tips to keep pets safe as the temperature drops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe winter weather is approaching Kentucky and Indiana, and as the temperature drops, pet owners should make sure their furry friends are safe. The Kentucky Humane Society provided tips to help keep pets warm and healthy as temperatures drop. Pets should not be left outside, the...
