Fans of the Phoenix Suns have been through a tough 2022. Following a brutal game seven collapse to the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA investigation of franchise owner Robert Sarver revealed an alleged trail of misogyny and racism. Having to pay $10 million USD in fines alongside serving a one year suspension from the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, Sarver was quick to share his intent to sell both franchises. Now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that a deal to sell both franchises is nearing completion.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO