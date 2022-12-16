Read full article on original website
Warriors Final Injury Report, Available Players And Starting Lineup Against The Nets
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.
hypebeast.com
Mat Ishbia to Purchase the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from Robert Sarver
Fans of the Phoenix Suns have been through a tough 2022. Following a brutal game seven collapse to the Dallas Mavericks, an NBA investigation of franchise owner Robert Sarver revealed an alleged trail of misogyny and racism. Having to pay $10 million USD in fines alongside serving a one year suspension from the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, Sarver was quick to share his intent to sell both franchises. Now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that a deal to sell both franchises is nearing completion.
hypebeast.com
The University of Oregon Shows off Its Nike Basketball PEs for 2022-23
It’s no secret that Phil Knight and the Swoosh give the University of Oregon special treatment when it comes to exclusive gear. After all, the school served as the birthplace of. just 50 years ago. Each athletic season sees the Ducks rocking a constant rotation of new attire with...
