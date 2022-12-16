NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joy Yates, of mother of eight, is on the verge of starting her dream career as a Human Resources Director. “She’s in there right now prepping for a big interview with the state of Tennessee,” said Carole Peterson, the executive director of the free career training program, UpRise Nashville. “This would be her first step on the rung for her.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO