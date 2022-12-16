ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville faith-based program helps mother of 8 reach career goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joy Yates, of mother of eight, is on the verge of starting her dream career as a Human Resources Director. “She’s in there right now prepping for a big interview with the state of Tennessee,” said Carole Peterson, the executive director of the free career training program, UpRise Nashville. “This would be her first step on the rung for her.”
Mom concerned charter school won’t alter bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is concerned her child is going to be hit by a car while walking more than a half mile along a busy road everyday home from the bus stop. Jenny Long said her son’s charter school, Strive Collegiate Academy, is refusing to change the bus stop location after their family moved to a new Hermitage home.
Smyrna welcomes Blue Angels for 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An F-18 Super Hornet flew over Middle Tennessee on Monday as it made its way to the airport in Smyrna, where it will prepare for next year’s big air show as part of the Blue Angels. Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught piloted the...
The most dangerous Nashville roads to avoid during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you must drive in Nashville’s winter weather, what areas should you avoid at all costs?. WSMV4 tracked down the most dangerous spots for drivers when winter weather hits. “I’m going to be staying home because I’m from Ohio and I know what it’s like,”...
Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
5 violins stolen from local business in Berry Hill

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five violins were reported stolen from The Violin Shop, a store in the Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville. The store posted on its Facebook page that its shop was broken into on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and that the intruder busted their front door with a sledgehammer.
Man killed in stabbing near Arts District in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Nashville Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The...
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
Metro Council moves forward on Titans Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the Metro Council approved the non-binding term sheet for a new, enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans as well as a 1% increase for the Hotel Occupancy Tax to help pay for the deal. Two-thirds of the Metro Council voted in favor of...
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
WSMV4 helps customer get refund from furniture business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother turned to WSMV4 after she said furniture she ordered never came. The refund she was promised is nowhere to be found. WSMV4 found a laundry list of complaints against the retailer that may have you thinking twice before you buy. A growing family...
Wilson County Commission votes to deny rezoning request

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Commission voted to deny the request to rezone a proposed development on Lone Oak Road in Wilson County. More than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing session of the meeting. Several long-time and new homeowners on Lone Oak Road say they did not want to see this come to fruition for several reasons including tractor-trailer traffic congestion, flooding, and blasting concerns.
Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
