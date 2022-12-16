Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
WSMV
Nashville faith-based program helps mother of 8 reach career goal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Joy Yates, of mother of eight, is on the verge of starting her dream career as a Human Resources Director. “She’s in there right now prepping for a big interview with the state of Tennessee,” said Carole Peterson, the executive director of the free career training program, UpRise Nashville. “This would be her first step on the rung for her.”
WSMV
Almost 7,000 children will receive gifts from Last Minute Toy Store
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of children in Davidson County will wake up to Christmas presents thanks to the Last Minute Toy Store. Monday was the biggest day in the store’s 29-year history. Highland Park Church partners with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for the annual event. For...
WSMV
Mom concerned charter school won’t alter bus stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is concerned her child is going to be hit by a car while walking more than a half mile along a busy road everyday home from the bus stop. Jenny Long said her son’s charter school, Strive Collegiate Academy, is refusing to change the bus stop location after their family moved to a new Hermitage home.
WSMV
Smyrna welcomes Blue Angels for 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An F-18 Super Hornet flew over Middle Tennessee on Monday as it made its way to the airport in Smyrna, where it will prepare for next year’s big air show as part of the Blue Angels. Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught piloted the...
WSMV
School leaders say they see increase in drivers ignoring bus laws in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - School leaders in Robertson County said they’ve started having a major problem with people passing buses that are stopped, picking up or dropping off students. So far this school year, 164 incidents have been reported by the eight buses that now have cameras designed to...
WSMV
The most dangerous Nashville roads to avoid during winter weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you must drive in Nashville’s winter weather, what areas should you avoid at all costs?. WSMV4 tracked down the most dangerous spots for drivers when winter weather hits. “I’m going to be staying home because I’m from Ohio and I know what it’s like,”...
WSMV
Metro Development and Housing Agency opens wait lists for affordable properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) opened up wait lists for some of their affordable properties. Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, anyone who has a disability or is at least 62 years old, can apply to live at Edgefield Manor and Madison Towers. The...
WSMV
Woman gives Kingston Springs families in need Christmas presents 1 year after tornado
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - One year ago, families in Kingston Springs were starting to rebuild their lives after a tornado swept through their town. This year, several families are needing some extra help for Christmas. Hannah Curry, a Cheatham County mom said the need is growing as inflation rises....
WSMV
Teens find body near Robertson County Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after teens found a body in a small outbuilding near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Two teens found the body on East 1st Avenue and Memorial Drive just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
WSMV
5 violins stolen from local business in Berry Hill
BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five violins were reported stolen from The Violin Shop, a store in the Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville. The store posted on its Facebook page that its shop was broken into on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and that the intruder busted their front door with a sledgehammer.
WSMV
Man killed in stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Nashville Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The...
WSMV
Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru. Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.
WSMV
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
WSMV
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
WSMV
Metro Council moves forward on Titans Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the Metro Council approved the non-binding term sheet for a new, enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans as well as a 1% increase for the Hotel Occupancy Tax to help pay for the deal. Two-thirds of the Metro Council voted in favor of...
WSMV
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
WSMV
WSMV4 helps customer get refund from furniture business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother turned to WSMV4 after she said furniture she ordered never came. The refund she was promised is nowhere to be found. WSMV4 found a laundry list of complaints against the retailer that may have you thinking twice before you buy. A growing family...
WSMV
Wilson County Commission votes to deny rezoning request
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Commission voted to deny the request to rezone a proposed development on Lone Oak Road in Wilson County. More than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing session of the meeting. Several long-time and new homeowners on Lone Oak Road say they did not want to see this come to fruition for several reasons including tractor-trailer traffic congestion, flooding, and blasting concerns.
WSMV
Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
