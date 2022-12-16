He wouldn't wear a mask during a pandemic. not the bright light that one...well it sounds likes Oregon is all the stronger without him. all well that ends well.Hope he spends some quality time with the kids and learns the important of protecting Oregon rather than exploiting it.
Oh you mean not a sheeple, well good for him. Oregon is turning into a big manuaer pile, stronger without him, okay your rose colored glasses must be fogging over. businesses are leaving down town Portland in droves. Because there are not enough police in the area to keep people from smashing windows, stealing goods and outright shooting each other. While there is basically a no bail revolving door on the county jail. Pullllease with your stronger without him, you mean as strong as a coma patient?
It is sad when you lose the good ones. We need to find another conservative, that will turn the democraps on their heads. Oregon is worth fighting for. I really am interested to see the connections they find with tampax, the Dems and tech. Something Wicked this Way Comes
