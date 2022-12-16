ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Mets sign SS Carlos Correa hours after deal with Giants falls apart (report)

No one in baseball is spending quite like New York Mets owner Steven Cohen, who just went all-out to acquire star shortstop Carlos Correa. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are signing the 28-year-old shortstop to a 12-year contract worth $315 million -- a last-minute change after Correa was reportedly heading to the San Francisco Giants before that deal fell through.
MassLive.com

Why Julian Edelman thinks Patriots had Matt Patricia coach offense

Julian Edelman doesn’t know what exactly the New England Patriots were thinking when they decided to have Matt Patricia coach the offense. That’s probably by design for Bill Belichick. However, the retired Patriots receiver does have a good guess. Edelman appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub during the...
CBS Boston

John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team

BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
Yardbarker

Haggs: ‘Undisciplined’ Boston Bruins Starting To Show Lulls In Their Game

The Boston Bruins continue to win hockey games headed straight into the holidays, but it hasn’t been quite seamless as it was earlier in the season. Some of it is the hockey schedule beginning to take its toll midway through the season as last week’s West Coast trip through Colorado, Arizona and Vegas pushed the Boston Bruins into a pair of shootouts – one win and a disappointing loss to the LA Kings – and a Saturday afternoon win over the Columbus Blue Jackets where they most definitely weren’t playing great hockey while leading by a 2-1 score while also handing three different first period power plays to the Blue Jackets.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins assign veteran forward Craig Smith to AHL

The Boston Bruins will try and save a little cap space over the holiday break, assigning Craig Smith to the AHL after the veteran forward cleared waivers yesterday. Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports that Smith remains with Boston for the time being, even though his contract has officially been loaned to the Providence Bruins.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

