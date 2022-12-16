Read full article on original website
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Mets sign SS Carlos Correa hours after deal with Giants falls apart (report)
No one in baseball is spending quite like New York Mets owner Steven Cohen, who just went all-out to acquire star shortstop Carlos Correa. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are signing the 28-year-old shortstop to a 12-year contract worth $315 million -- a last-minute change after Correa was reportedly heading to the San Francisco Giants before that deal fell through.
Here is How Kiké Hernández Reacted to Justin Turner Signing With Red Sox
After the reports of Justin Turner signing with the Boston Red Sox came out, former Dodger and current Red Sox player Kiké Hernandez took to Twitter to react to his longtime teammate taking his talents to Beantown.
EXPLAINER: How Correa lost Giants deal, ended up with Mets
Fans of the San Francisco Giants spent a week reveling in the news that Carlos Correa was coming to the Bay Area on a $350 million, 13-year deal
Why Julian Edelman thinks Patriots had Matt Patricia coach offense
Julian Edelman doesn’t know what exactly the New England Patriots were thinking when they decided to have Matt Patricia coach the offense. That’s probably by design for Bill Belichick. However, the retired Patriots receiver does have a good guess. Edelman appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub during the...
John Henry, Sox ownership drawing criticism for state of team
BOSTON -- The person in charge of executing contracts and trades is typically the person in the spotlight. For the Red Sox, that person is Chaim Bloom, a man with a fair share of critics following a few years' worth of unimpressive decisions.But in a not-quite-scathing-but-nevertheless-pointed column for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal directed a large amount of that blame toward the ownership group, led by John Henry."The Red Sox under owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Co.? They've failed to react to a changing marketplace, one in which stars are getting decade-long deals," Rosenthal wrote. "Dating back to Mookie Betts,...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says officials are targeting him on travel calls nearly ‘every (expletive) game’
BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown is struggling on the offensive end over the past week, having piled up 12 turnovers over the weekend including five during Sunday’s 95-92 loss against the Orlando Magic. A lot of those miscues have come via poor passes or Brown mishandling the ball against an...
Haggs: ‘Undisciplined’ Boston Bruins Starting To Show Lulls In Their Game
The Boston Bruins continue to win hockey games headed straight into the holidays, but it hasn’t been quite seamless as it was earlier in the season. Some of it is the hockey schedule beginning to take its toll midway through the season as last week’s West Coast trip through Colorado, Arizona and Vegas pushed the Boston Bruins into a pair of shootouts – one win and a disappointing loss to the LA Kings – and a Saturday afternoon win over the Columbus Blue Jackets where they most definitely weren’t playing great hockey while leading by a 2-1 score while also handing three different first period power plays to the Blue Jackets.
Winter Classic tickets: Rink orientation for Bruins-Penguins to be different than previous years
In previous years of hockey games at Fenway Park, the rink has been placed across the diamond, stretching from first base to third base, but this year for the 2023 Winter Classic it will be positioned differently. The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on January...
Bruins assign veteran forward Craig Smith to AHL
The Boston Bruins will try and save a little cap space over the holiday break, assigning Craig Smith to the AHL after the veteran forward cleared waivers yesterday. Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports that Smith remains with Boston for the time being, even though his contract has officially been loaned to the Providence Bruins.
Celtics’ Grant Williams says Blake Griffin is ‘one of the best teammates I’ve ever had’
Blake Griffin’s only a couple months into his Celtics tenure, but the longtime NBA veteran has clearly incorporated himself well with his teammates in Boston. Griffin’s often seen in the locker room joking around, looking like he’s been with the C’s for years. His teammates have...
