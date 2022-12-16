Read full article on original website
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Avatar: The Way of Water Has Another Massive Day at the Box Office
The wait is finally over for Avatar: The Way of Water, as the highly-anticipated sequel made its debut in theaters over the weekend. As the followup to 2009's landmark film Avatar, which remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time, a lot of stock has been put in The Way of Water's box office performance. After an impressive opening weekend, it sounds like that has carried over into the overall opening week. According to new reports, Avatar: The Way of Water is on track to get around $16 million at the box office on Monday, bringing its overall domestic total thus far to $150.1 million.
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Releases New Season 2 Teaser
Star Wars: The Bad Batch has a brand new teaser for Season 2. In the newest clips, fans get a look at everything coming up for the characters as the world continues to expand a bit. Familiar faces with new friends all around. Next year is going to be quite a show on Disney+ when it comes to Star Wars content. The Mandalorian makes his triumphant return in March of next year and Ahsoka isn't very far behind. There's also the whispered Skeleton Crew series that Jon Watts has been working on. But, first Rex and his crew are going to have to shake things up again in the world of animation. Check out what's ahead in the official clip from Disney+ and Lucasfilm.
Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ Pushes Release to September 2023
Audiences will have to wait a bit longer for Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins to take the field. The Searchlight Pictures soccer comedy is pushing back its theatrical release from April 21, 2023, to Sept. 22, 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterLee Isaac Chung's 'Twister' Sequel Lands Summer 2024 Release'Avatar: The Way of Water' Feeling Holiday Spirit With $16.2M Monday, Nearing $500M Globally'Avatar: The Way of Water' Box Office: Jury Is Out on Whether Sequel Will Ride the Waves or Drift Searchlight announced the date change on Wednesday. Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next...
Spider-Man 4 Producer Addresses the Status of the Sequel
It's been a year since Spider-Man: Far From Home landed in theaters and entirely upended everything audiences knew about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and with no updates about the character's future emerging in the year since that film's release, fans have been left to speculate about what to expect for Spider-Man's future. Producer on the franchise Tom Rothman did confirm, however, that there will be a Spider-Man 4, though he denied offering any insight into what to expect from such a film and emphasized that there won't be a rush to make it happen.
Mob Psycho 100 Creator Breaks Silence on Its Series Finale
Today marks the end of an era in the anime fandom. After six years, the final episode of Mob Psycho 100 has gone live. As promised the shonen series went out with an emotional bang, and fans across the world are taking to social media to mourn the loss. So of course, where else was the creator of Mob Psycho 100 going to go to send them a message?
The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Patti LuPone to MCU Spinoff
Marvel Studios has a plethora of new series in development that they will be releasing on Disney+ like Echo, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again and a WandaVision spinoff focusing on Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn. Agatha: Coven of Chaos will bring back the beloved villain, played yet again by Hahn, as well as bring in some new blood like Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield Ford, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia and Joe Locke. Now it seems that the cast has added one more actress to its roster. According to Deadline, Patti Lupone is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff in an undisclosed role. The trade also notes that LuPone could be playing a witch in the series. Plot details for Agatha: Coven of Chaos are being kept under wraps, but WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is set to write and executive produce the MCU series.
TikTok's Big New Trend Is Giving Everybody Anime Makeover
When it comes to social media, there are few names bigger than TikTok. While platforms like Facebook and Twitter are stirring controversy by the hour, TikTok has become a haven for users of all ages. Of course, it helps that the spiritual successor to Vine is loaded with memes, and it has filters going viral regularly. And now, TikTok's big new trend is all about anime girls and guys.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Shares Details About Bill Murray's Character
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's director is teasing Bill Murray's role in the upcoming MCU adventure. While not a ton is known about the upcoming plot to the movie, the comedian's presence has raised quite a few eyebrows online. It's not like you get an actor of that stature to play a small role in this. Reed's comments to Entertainment Weekly about the mysterious character being someone from the Quantum Realm also adds a ton of intrigue as fans don't know what to expect from Kang the Conqueror's domain down there. It feels like the Marvel villain is holding all the cards looking at that first trailer. But, Murray's character has to play a role in this somehow. He's connected to the Pym family and their dalliances in the Quantum Realm before Scott ever even entered the picture. One thing is sure, Phase 5 is starting off with a bang and the beloved comedian is right there in the middle of it. Check out what Peyton Reed had to say right here.
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
John Ridley Ends His Run on Marvel's Black Panther in 2023 (Exclusive)
The March 2023 issue of Black Panther will mark the end of Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley's (12 Years a Slave) tenure on the Marvel Comics series. Ridley and Juann Cabal (Guardians of the Galaxy) launched a new volume of Black Panther in November 2021, taking over for acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates. The Black Panther comic penned by John Ridley has seen some of T'Challa's darkest secrets exposed, Wakanda tossed into a civil war, a new Wakandan hero introduced, and Black Panther kicked out of the Avengers. It all leads to a climactic conclusion in March.
The Witcher Season 3 Reveals First Episode Title and New Setting
When Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix next year, viewers will get to see an exciting new location from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. According to reporting from Entertainment Weekly, the first episode of the season will be titled "Shaerrawedd," and will see Geralt and Ciri arrive in the Shaerrawedd ruins from the novel Blood of Elves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich discussed the location's creation, and the effort that went into making sure they got it right.
House of the Dragon's Fan-Favorite Star Came Close to Missing Their Role
In the second half of House of the Dragons, Emma D'Arcy took over the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock following a time jump into adulthood for the Targaryen princess. Most agree that D'Arcy has done well in the role, garnering critical acclaim by the Game of Thrones sequel's first season finale. It turns out though that they almost didn't clinch the role. D'arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke both spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, D'Arcy explained that they were led to believe that the role wouldn't be going to them after all.
HBO Max Adds Fan-Favorite Animated Series Back To Service
An animated favorite is back on HBO Max after being removed earlier this year. Fans of the Cartoon Network show Clarence are celebrating on social media right now, as the sweet kid's adventures have returned out of the blue. Users are reporting that the series appeared overnight. Of course, there's been no explanation of why its back yet. But, people are just happy to see the series back on the streaming platform. When the news of the first shows being removed from the platform hit, a lot of fans wondered what was going on. But, the company offered some slight clarification. Now, we know that a lot of these removed shows will be sold to FAST model platforms. (i.e. stuff like Pluto TV and FreeVee over at Amazon.) So, rejoice, maybe there's a way to get some of this stuff back on the platform without waiting for a bidding war to resolve.
James Cameron Astonished Saturday Night Live Spent So Much Money Making Fun of Avatar's Papyrus Font
Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron has heard the Saturday Night Live Papyrus jokes. On BBC Radio 1 with Ali Plumb, the director had to explain himself. It was a pretty fun little bit of conversation that saw the beloved filmmaker tell the world that he didn't even know that they had borrowed the font. (In actuality they didn't, but we'll get to that later!) He saw the SNL sketch after someone brought it to his attention. Cameron was absolutely stunned that they would go to such great lengths for the concept. After all, the way the Ryan Gosling sketch was filmed is very different than the rest of the NBC variety show. But, when you've got a good idea, you have to run with it. In a way, people remember that silly Papyrus sketch just as much as the original theatrical run of the movie. But, the director takes any and all jabs at his premise in stride. Check out his full comments down below!
