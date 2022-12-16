Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Boston police arrest man in connection to Back Bay, South End assault & battery cases
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22 year old from Lynn has been arrested by Boston police following several assault and battery cases that happened on Dartmouth Street. The Boston Police Department said on Wednesday that Wetnsy Louicius was taken into custody and held on a probation violation. On the department’s website,...
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
Boston man accused of assaulting two young girls was held without bail
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was held without bail on Monday after allegedly attacking two young girls in a Talbot Street apartment on Friday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Michael Fairweather, 36, was charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a child, and two...
whdh.com
Boston police ID Theater District shooting victim as homicide investigation gets underway
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District. Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.
whdh.com
Two teens arrested in connection with armed robbery of USPS carrier in Melrose
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and United States Postal Service say two teens were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a postal carrier in Melrose. Two 16-year-old males from Somerville were arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday, accused of using “an...
whdh.com
Teen arrested, faces firearm charges after reports of gun possession at Lawrence High School
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old student at Lawrence High School is facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a gun being seen at the school, according to officials. Police said they were alerted after a student reached out to their parent via text message on Wednesday,...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault in the Back Bay
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recent Indecent Assault in the Back Bay. At about 5:15 PM on Monday December 19, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault in progress inside the parking garage located at 100 Clarendon Street. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that she had been physically and indecently assaulted by a suspect described as a black male wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The victim defended herself, causing the suspect to flee the area on foot towards Stuart Street. Responding officers searched the area to no avail. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Roxbury man charged with attacking woman, 3 teens during domestic violence incident, DA says
BOSTON — A Roxbury man is facing multiple assault charges related to a domestic violence incident on Friday during which he allegedly assaulted a woman and three teenagers, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday. Desmond Fortes, 37, was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member...
whdh.com
Several people expected to face charges in connection with illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are expected to face charges in connection with an illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree, according to police. Detectives said they seized gummies worth well over $100,000. Police said the underground business was operating out of a commercial building, but did not specify where.
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
whdh.com
DA: Driver arrested on drug, weapons charges after sleeping in running car in Sullivan Square
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was woken up and then arrested on drug and weapons charges after police say they found him sleeping behind the wheel of his running car in Sullivan Square in Charlestown early Monday morning. James Charles Knight, 45, was arrested after an officer saw a...
whdh.com
School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
whdh.com
Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
liveboston617.org
Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting
On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
whdh.com
New surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into a Roslindale building
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment when a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the front of the building collapsed moments later.
whdh.com
Students concerned about their safety walk out of Medford High School following bathroom stabbing
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford High School students concerned about their safety walked out of classes on Wednesday after a boy was stabbed during a fight in a school bathroom earlier this week. More than 100 students left class, saying that not enough is being done to keep them safe.
ABC6.com
Man, 28, shot and killed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a man was shot and killed Monday night. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Waverly Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the shooting took place inside a shop and the man, only identified as 28 years old, was pronounced dead on scene.
whdh.com
Juvenile facing assault charge after stabbing at Medford HS
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following an alleged stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around...
whdh.com
Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
