BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recent Indecent Assault in the Back Bay. At about 5:15 PM on Monday December 19, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault in progress inside the parking garage located at 100 Clarendon Street. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that she had been physically and indecently assaulted by a suspect described as a black male wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The victim defended herself, causing the suspect to flee the area on foot towards Stuart Street. Responding officers searched the area to no avail. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO