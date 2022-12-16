ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Following Indecent Assault in the Back Bay

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a recent Indecent Assault in the Back Bay. At about 5:15 PM on Monday December 19, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) responded to a call for an assault in progress inside the parking garage located at 100 Clarendon Street. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that she had been physically and indecently assaulted by a suspect described as a black male wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. The victim defended herself, causing the suspect to flee the area on foot towards Stuart Street. Responding officers searched the area to no avail. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

School community sounds off after stabbing at Medford HS

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents and students voiced concerns for school safety at a meeting of the Medford School Committee on Monday night, hours after a fight in a school bathroom ended in a stabbing. A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Swampscott chiropractor arraigned for alleged indecent assault on patient

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott-based chiropractor is facing assault and battery charges after a patient told police she was indecently assaulted during a session, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Dr. Ilan S. Amar turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was arraigned on charges...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Man Arraigned on Second Degree Murder Charges from August Shooting

On December 15th, 2022, a local Boston man was arraigned at the Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of shooting and killing 28-year-old Dion Ruiz on August 13th, 2022 in the South End. District Attorney Kevin Hayden has been handling the case. Alexander Nunez, 24, stands accused of second-degree murder....
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 28, shot and killed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a man was shot and killed Monday night. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Waverly Street. Maj. David Lapatin said the shooting took place inside a shop and the man, only identified as 28 years old, was pronounced dead on scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Juvenile facing assault charge after stabbing at Medford HS

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following an alleged stabbing during a fight in a bathroom at Medford High School on Monday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Medford High School on Winthrop Street around...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
FALL RIVER, MA

