Read full article on original website
Related
Fortune
‘The platform isn’t safe anymore’: A former Twitter trust and safety advisor says Elon Musk is making all the wrong moves
“I think we can see the friction now between what Musk thinks he can do and the actual reality of content moderation,” Abdul Rahman said.
ABC7 Chicago
Twitter needs a new CEO in wake of Musk's resignation
After polling Twitter users, Elon Musk on Tuesday night said he will resign as head of the social media platform. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he tweeted.
ABC7 Chicago
Elon Musk Twitter poll asks 'should I step down' as company announces bans of rival platform links
Elon Musk is asking consumers on his platform if he should step down as head of Twitter. The CEO of the social media platform posted a poll Sunday, saying, "I will abide by the results of this poll." He follow the poll by saying, "As the saying goes, be careful...
ABC7 Chicago
Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO when he can find a replacement
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk said he will abide by the results of a Twitter poll that asked him to step down from the head of the social media platform, just as soon as he finds a replacement. Musk tweeted Sunday, "Should I step down as the head of Twitter?...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
ABC7 Chicago
Drew Griffin, veteran CNN investigative journalist, dead at 60
Drew Griffin, CNN's award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60. A gifted storyteller, Griffin had a well-earned reputation for holding powerful people and institutions accountable.
ABC7 Chicago
US TikTok ban: Social media platform might be too big to block, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic. The video featured...
Comments / 3