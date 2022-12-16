ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Twitter needs a new CEO in wake of Musk's resignation

After polling Twitter users, Elon Musk on Tuesday night said he will resign as head of the social media platform. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he tweeted.
Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO when he can find a replacement

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk said he will abide by the results of a Twitter poll that asked him to step down from the head of the social media platform, just as soon as he finds a replacement. Musk tweeted Sunday, "Should I step down as the head of Twitter?...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
ABC7 Chicago

Drew Griffin, veteran CNN investigative journalist, dead at 60

Drew Griffin, CNN's award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, known for getting even the cagiest of interview subjects to engage in a story, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. He was 60. A gifted storyteller, Griffin had a well-earned reputation for holding powerful people and institutions accountable.
