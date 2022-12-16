ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Holiday Home Safety Tips

 5 days ago
Holiday fire damage and home invasions are on the rise. Crime Stoppers, law enforcement agencies, and fire departments urge you to follow these tips to help keep you safe.

Remember to never place your tree or a holiday display blocking your families escape in case there is a fire.

Use a strong tree stand; secure it so small children and pets cannot pull it down on top of them.

Live Christmas trees need to be watered every day and check for any damaged or frayed wire that could short and cause a fire.

Always plug space heaters directly into outlets and never into an extension card or power strips. Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, so if it tips over, it shuts off. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heater.

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that burns. Always put out candles before you go to bed or leave your home. Think about using battery-operated flameless candles in place of real candles.

Be careful of what can be seen through your windows, holiday gifts should not be visible to anyone passing in front of your home.

Break apart large Christmas gift boxes such as flat screen TV’s and electronics before you bring them to the road. A criminal can easily pass by your street and see any new items inside your home.

When leaving your home during the holidays or on vacation, have a trusted neighbor or family member watch your home and always wait until you return home to post your memoires on social media.

Remember to use our QR code at the bottom of your screen or tip using any mobile device by dialing **TIPS. Remember to download our P3 app and tap the app to “Say it Here” and submit your anonymous tips.

