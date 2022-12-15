ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

5 Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist's deadly 2019 arrest

By Ian Robinson, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Stock photo from inside a courtroom, featuring a gavel. ZOLNIEREK, GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
MONROE, La. — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene , the first charges to emerge from death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”

Following an hour-long deliberation, the 11-person grand jury indicted former Louisiana State Troopers Kory York, Christopher Harpin, John Clary, Dakota Demoss and former Troop F commander John Peters, and former Union Parish sheriff deputy Christopher Harpin for their involvement in Greene's arrest that subsequently led to his death, and the cover-up of his death.

The men were charged with the following:

  • Kory York − One count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office.
  • Christopher Harpin − Six counts of malfeasance in office.
  • John Clary − One count of malfeasance in office and one count of obstruction of justice.
  • Dakota Demoss − One count of obstruction of justice.
  • John Peters − One count of obstruction of justice.

Greene was brutally beaten and died during a State Police arrest shortly after midnight on May 10, 2019, following a two-parish, high-speed chase that ended in a car crashGreene originally failed to pull over for an unspecified traffic violation about 30 miles south of the Arkansas state line.

The Associated Press obtained and released body camera footage of Demoss, York, and Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth stunning, punching, and dragging Greene moments leading up to his death. Following the release of the footage, Louisiana State Troppers reprimanded the three officers involved — Hollingsworth died in a single-passenger car crash in September 2021.

Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton announced in October that he would seek indictments against Demoss and York who he believes committed crimes in Greene's violent, fatal arrest.

"I've always said that I would take all legal evidence to a grand jury and allow the grand jury to make the decision, and the citizens of Union Parish spoke today," Belton said. "For this moment forward, it's a legal process that we all have to respect and in respecting that legal process, I'm not able to comment about the evidence of the case at this point."

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the five men.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Samson Mark
5d ago

this stuff has to stop what is the matter what people that wants to kill other's may God have mercy on their soles when they pass over yes hell is made for people like that

