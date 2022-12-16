Read full article on original website
WEAR
1 hospitalized, RV destroyed after fire on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized and an RV trailer is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola Wednesday morning, according to Escambia County Public Information. The fire took place around noon on the 2300 block of N. Pace Boulevard. A...
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Correctional Facility wins Excelsior Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Both the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility received the Excelsior Award this month from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. They received the award after earning perfect scores on their accreditation reviews for the past 15 years. Sheriff...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a suspect after one person was struck with a knife on Pensacola Beach last Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff's office, the victim...
WEAR
'Aqua Alert' stemming from missing Destin kayaker included in national defense bill
A Minnesota family behind a first-of-its-kind alert system in Okaloosa County inspired Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips to include the alert system in the national defense bill. Okaloosa County launched Aqua Alert in September to help locate missing boaters. It's similar to an AMBER Alert for missing children. The idea of...
WEAR
Florida Power & Light donates $45,000 to the 'Council on Aging of West Florida'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light has donated $45,000 to the "Council on Aging of West Florida." The donation will be matched by state and federal funding, which means the organization will receive almost half a million dollars to fund their multitude of programs -- like "Meals on Wheels," "The Retreat" and "Senior Companions."
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
wuwf.org
Food Not Bombs Pensacola took a protest and turned it into a potluck
Friday nights at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, volunteers with Food Not Bombs Pensacola are setting up tables and unwrapping homemade vegetarian dishes for their weekly dinner. By 6 p.m., it’s ready to go and a line has formed. For dozens of unhoused or food-insecure individuals, Food Not Bombs...
Woman arrested for allegedly putting cats through washing machine cycle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman has been arrested for allegedly placing two cats into a washing machine and turning the device on. Maria Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged Friday with Animal Torture and Animal Abuse. According to court records, Phillips allegedly placed the two cats into the washing machine to punish the cats […]
WEAR
Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
2 arrested for trafficking more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl during ‘Operation Blue Christmas’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with “Operation Blue Christmas,” which led to the seizure of more than 1,600 grams of fentanyl in one week. Andrion Russell Battle, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to […]
Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator While Washing Hands In Pond
Authorities say the man was able to free himself from the gator and call 911.
WEAR
Fire officials can't determine cause of Pensacola house fire due to significant damage
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are new details Tuesday after a fire destroyed an Escambia County home Monday afternoon. The fire department says the damage was so significant that they won't be able to determine what caused it. Fire departments and nonprofits who help victims told WEAR News the same...
WEAR
Mobile man critically injured after crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Mobile man is critically injured after a three-car crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Tuesday afternoon. It happened just east of Highway 87 at around 1:30 p.m. State troopers say a pickup was trying to pass a van in the eastbound lanes. They...
1 dead following crash in northwest Florida
Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
Pedestrian killed in Escambia County, Florida Highway Patrol investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed one pedestrian on New Warrington Road in Escambia County. On Dec. 17, at 10:06 p.m., a pedestrian was attempting to cross State Road 295 (New Warrington Road,) and was struck by a red Ford sedan. FHP said the […]
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
WEAR
OnBikes Pensacola kicks off 'Winter Wonder Ride' fundraiser
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- OnBikes Pensacola celebrated a slow-ride through downtown Pensacola Saturday, during their "Winter Wonder Ride." The ride started at 11 a.m. and ended with food, drinks and music from a live band called "Get Sideways" at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event is a fundraiser to help pay...
