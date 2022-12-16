ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

WEAR

Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Food Not Bombs Pensacola took a protest and turned it into a potluck

Friday nights at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza, volunteers with Food Not Bombs Pensacola are setting up tables and unwrapping homemade vegetarian dishes for their weekly dinner. By 6 p.m., it’s ready to go and a line has formed. For dozens of unhoused or food-insecure individuals, Food Not Bombs...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
MCDAVID, FL
WKRG News 5

RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
DESTIN, FL
CBS 42

1 dead following crash in northwest Florida

Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

OnBikes Pensacola kicks off 'Winter Wonder Ride' fundraiser

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- OnBikes Pensacola celebrated a slow-ride through downtown Pensacola Saturday, during their "Winter Wonder Ride." The ride started at 11 a.m. and ended with food, drinks and music from a live band called "Get Sideways" at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event is a fundraiser to help pay...
PENSACOLA, FL

