Mckean, PA

Jamestown Police Seek Public Assistance Following Hit-And-Run Crash

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused in a hit and run accident. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera photos of a light colored SUV believed to have fled the scene of a crash on West 6th Street over the weekend.
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Millcreek Mall

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in several thefts at the Millcreek Mall. The incidents happened Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Police did not disclose the names of the stores involved. The value of the items stolen is approximately $1,200, according to police. The suspect...
Chautauqua County Man Indicted In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Bicyclist

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man has been indicted after allegedly hitting and killing a bicyclist with his pickup truck. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado was arraigned on several felony charges including leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death and driving while intoxicated.
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
Woman Accused of Stealing Several Items on Five Separate Occasions From Walmart

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 76-year-old woman is accused of stealing several items on five separate occasions at the Titusville Walmart. According to Corry-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft around 11:04 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
Northern Chautauqua County Drug House Raided Once Again

WESTFEILD, NY (WNY News Now) – A northern Chautauqua County drug house is once again subject of a Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road in the Town of Westfield last week. The agency already raided this residence twice, on September 8 and 23.
Sharon police may charge driver in death of 91-year-old Sharpsville man

The Sharon Police Department said that a traffic crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian is now under criminal investigation after the man hit by the car died. 91-year-old Donald Sebastian of Sharpsville was crossing East State St. on December 3 when he was struck by the vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Sharpsville man.
Nik

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
Local Man Involved in Forest County Rollover Crash

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a rollover crash in Howe Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, on Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County. Police say a 2008...
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
Local Man Who Allegedly Threatening to Kill Neighbors With Samurai Sword Faces Hearing on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old William Donald Isenberg, of Kennerdell, is scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey p presiding.
