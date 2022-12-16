CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Your pets are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in this winter weather, and we have some tips on how to keep them safe. Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, says every pet is different, so it is important to know your animal. She […]

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO