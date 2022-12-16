Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Tiny house transitional housing Plum Street Village operation funding approved by Olympia for 2023
The Olympia City Council has approved a resolution that provides $550,120 in funding for Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) to continue to operate the existing 29 tiny houses in Plum Street Village and help the city address the homelessness crisis. In a recent city council meeting on December 13, councilmembers...
thejoltnews.com
First ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony places 90 wreaths at Masonic Memorial Park
“This is the first chance I’ve had to volunteer to lay the Coast Guard wreath,” Petty Officer First Class Scott Calhoon, US Coast Guard, stated at a chilly Wreaths Across America (WAA) event last Saturday, December 17. Scott is an 18-year active military service member with 14 years...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's firefighters' union head comments about the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority
There have been several articles posted in recent weeks that are largely in opposition to an April 25th, 2023 ballot measure on the Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority (RFA). These articles and talking points are using outdated Olympia Fire Department (OFD) response data from 2015-2017. Data from 5-7 years ago can...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia offers warming shelter this week – pets can warm up too
Olympia is offering warming shelters this week in response to the county’s hazardous weather advisory. Located at 201 Capitol Way N, and at the First Christian Church at 701 Franklin Street SE, the shelters offer warmth from the snow and ice that Thurston County warned will be expected for the week.
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council approves 2023 legislative priorities
The Olympia City Council approved the legislative priorities for 2023, including continuing to support climate change, addressing homelessness and affordable housing, and supporting mental and behavioral health. In a previous city council meeting on December 13, Olympia's legislative liaison Susan Grisham presented two-page information on the legislative priorities. Councilmember Dani...
thejoltnews.com
Extra Shelter for Extreme Cold
The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for below freezing nighttime weather patterns in the Puget Sound beginning December 19 until December 23, 2022. In response, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is issuing a “Hazardous Weather” advisory to increase shelter-in-place efforts and offer extended nightly shelter beds starting on Monday, December 19, 2022. As staffing allows, this may be extended through Friday morning, December 23, 2022 nightly from 8pm through 8am.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
Plans for 600-acre golf resort along Washington coastline reach final stages
WESTPORT, Wash. — For years, Ryann Day thought of Westport as a family destination. A place where he's grown captivated by the magic of Washington's Pacific coast and one with nature. But in the back of his mind, he always thought something was missing. Golf. "I would jog up...
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
myedmondsnews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
KUOW
3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat
Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to the series of severe storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, and Snohomish counties. According to the Governor, these storms caused significant power outages, road...
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
