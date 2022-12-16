Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act fundsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
WWE Releasing Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD In The UK, Gresham To Debut In Wrestling REVOLVER | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
Bianca Belair To Defend Raw Women's Title On 1/2 WWE RAW, US Title Match Also Announced
WWE will kick off the near year with a Raw Women's Championship Match. On the December 12 episode, Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a #1 Contender's Match to earn a shot at the gold. The two stars earned their place in the bout by winning Triple Threat contests on the December 5 episode; Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Bliss beat Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch. After Bliss defeated Bayley, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring. Bliss went for a hug, but she seemingly snapped when Bray Wyatt's logo appeared. She nearly dropped the champion with a Sister Abigail, but she shifted back into her normal persona at the last second.
Battleground Championship Wrestling Backs Off Claim WWE Intentionally Pulled D-Von Dudley From Show
Battleground Championship Wrestling held its Tribute To The Extreme event on December 17 at the 2300 Arena, paying tribute to Extreme Championship Wrestling. Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was in action, taking on Matt Cardona. D-Von Dudley was advertised as being in the corner of Bully's, but was noticeably absent.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point
CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Interview With Jake Hager's Hat, MJF's AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. - Our friends over at The Universal Wrestling Podcast have scored a very rare interview with Jake Hager's hat. You can see that full interview linked above. - A new trailer for AEW Fight Forever spotlighting MJF has been...
Sasha Banks Is Looking For Brand Collaboration In Japan, New WWE Funko Pops, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 19, 2022. - Sasha Banks will be staying in Japan this week and hopes to collaborate with Japanese brands:. - Funko has announced a new line of WWE POP! Figures:. - Tickets for an upcoming Wrestling REVOLVER event are set to...
WWE NXT (12/20/2022) Results: New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen, Axiom vs. Hayes, Lyons vs Stark & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/20/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show. - NXT Tag Team...
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/20/22): Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks, More In Action
AEW Dark (12/20) Angelico & Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) def. Jay Marte, Jarett Diaz & Richard Adonis. After the match, Tony Schiavone revealed that Angelico and Chaos Project would be called the Spanish Announce Project going forward. Julia Hart def. Sahara Seven. Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh def. Dean...
Maven: Shazza McKenzie Is Drop Dead Gorgeous And She Can Wrestle
Maven is Shazza McKenzie's number one fan. Shazza McKenzie spoke to Fightful earlier this year and revealed that Maven is her favorite wrestler ever and that he made her want to be in the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break. Unfortunately, she was eliminated before Maven entered the Clusterfuck, but they did meet and speak backstage.
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Betting Odds For Several Championship Matches At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom. Will Ospreay (c) -300 (1/3) Kazuchika Okada -400 (1/4) NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Final Winner. Zack Sabre Jr. -180 (5/9) Taiji Ishimori (c) -150 (2/3) El Desperado +250 (5/2) Hiromu Takahashi +250 (5/2) Master Wato +650 (13/2) Fans can see the full card for the...
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17): Jimmy Lloyd, Matt Tremont In Action
ICW No Holds Barred held its Volume 39 event on December 17 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Volume 39 Results (12/17) - Death Match: AKIRA def. Bobby Beverly. - Death...
Evil Uno On AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order Dissolving, Angels, Preston Vance | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Finally Get A Triple H Point Picture
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have finally gotten a Triple H point picture. At NXT Deadline, Woods and Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. In doing so, they became WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Including Big E, the New Day has collectively won the tag titles 11 times on the main roster, but they hadn't won the gold in NXT prior to deadline.
Sol Ruca Discusses Viral Finisher, Wants To Set A New Bar In The Women's Division
Sol Ruca went viral on the December 9 episode of NXT Level Up when she hit a forward flipping cutter out of the corner on Valentina Feroz. She has dubbed the move the Sol Snatcher. The move caught the attention of Triple H, who said the future is SO bright.
New Day in Action | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/20/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. -Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes. -New Day vs. Briggs & Jensen. -Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez. Use...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey: I Wrestled For Five Years Until I Got Paid For The First Time
'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks the early years of his career. Over the duration of 2022, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey has become one of the biggest names in the entire landscape of pro wrestling. Along with being a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling, Bailey has honed his craft in independent promotions like GCW, Wrestling REVOLVER, PWG, etc.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0