Jeanne Putman, 98, of Des Moines and formerly of Perry passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the Life Center Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren near Adel. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Adel.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO