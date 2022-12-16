ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a special day at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, where they held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event. One-by-one their names were called. More than 55 students were shocked as they slowly made their way through a room with employees from the sheriff's office, filling their arms with gifts and their hearts with cheer.

