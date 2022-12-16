ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event for local students

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police Department's annual "Shop with a Cop" gave some local students a holiday shopping spree. "Shop with a Cop" has partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors once again. This year, 11 students got $150 to shop at the North Davis Highway store location. Pensacola Police Chief...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
MCDAVID, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a special day at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, where they held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event. One-by-one their names were called. More than 55 students were shocked as they slowly made their way through a room with employees from the sheriff's office, filling their arms with gifts and their hearts with cheer.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

