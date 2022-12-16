Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
WEAR
1 hospitalized, RV destroyed after fire on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized and an RV trailer is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on N. Pace Boulevard in Pensacola Wednesday morning, according to Escambia County Public Information. The fire took place around noon on the 2300 block of N. Pace Boulevard. A...
WEAR
Florida Power & Light donates $45,000 to the 'Council on Aging of West Florida'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light has donated $45,000 to the "Council on Aging of West Florida." The donation will be matched by state and federal funding, which means the organization will receive almost half a million dollars to fund their multitude of programs -- like "Meals on Wheels," "The Retreat" and "Senior Companions."
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a suspect after one person was struck with a knife on Pensacola Beach last Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff's office, the victim...
WEAR
Pensacola Police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event for local students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police Department's annual "Shop with a Cop" gave some local students a holiday shopping spree. "Shop with a Cop" has partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors once again. This year, 11 students got $150 to shop at the North Davis Highway store location. Pensacola Police Chief...
WEAR
Fire officials can't determine cause of Pensacola house fire due to significant damage
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are new details Tuesday after a fire destroyed an Escambia County home Monday afternoon. The fire department says the damage was so significant that they won't be able to determine what caused it. Fire departments and nonprofits who help victims told WEAR News the same...
WEAR
'Aqua Alert' stemming from missing Destin kayaker included in national defense bill
A Minnesota family behind a first-of-its-kind alert system in Okaloosa County inspired Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips to include the alert system in the national defense bill. Okaloosa County launched Aqua Alert in September to help locate missing boaters. It's similar to an AMBER Alert for missing children. The idea of...
WEAR
'All Sports Association' donates $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County student-athletes are getting support from the "All Sports Association." The organization donated $50,000 to the Okaloosa County Public Schools Foundation. The donation will help to improve school sanctioned sports activities for middle and high school athletic programs in the county. “On behalf of the...
WEAR
Mobile man critically injured after crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Mobile man is critically injured after a three-car crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County Tuesday afternoon. It happened just east of Highway 87 at around 1:30 p.m. State troopers say a pickup was trying to pass a van in the eastbound lanes. They...
WEAR
'This is what's happening': New report breaks down child well-being in Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new report on child well-being across Florida is showing improvements in some categories, while also highlighting disparities for children in Northwest Florida. The Florida Policy Institute has conducted this index for the last five years. It's funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which studies ways...
WEAR
Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
WEAR
16-year-old Choctawhatchee High School student charged with possessing knife at school
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after deputies say he was found with a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. Ethan Hancher, 16, was found with a knife in his left front pocket after he told...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a special day at the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, where they held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event. One-by-one their names were called. More than 55 students were shocked as they slowly made their way through a room with employees from the sheriff's office, filling their arms with gifts and their hearts with cheer.
WEAR
Baptist Health Care, Santa hold Christmas party for C.A. Weis Elementary School students
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It was a special day for C.A. Weis Elementary School students Tuesday. Baptist Health Care held their annual Christmas party at the school Tuesday morning. Santa showed up in a firetruck and visited every classroom. He even had a gift for every student. The gifts came from...
WEAR
Engineered Cooling Services donates $5,000 to Communities Caring at Christmas
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- They're really in the Christmas spirit at Engineered Cooling Services in Pensacola. The employees launched into a little friendly competition with a cubicle decorating contest. The prevailing theme of Whoville captures your attention right away, but right around the corner you're swept away by candy canes. They...
WEAR
Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County cold weather shelter to open over Christmas weekend
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The cold weather shelter in Santa Rosa County will open Thursday through next Monday. The cold weather shelter is located at Ferris Hill Baptist Church at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. The shelter will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and remain open 24 hours...
WEAR
Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
WEAR
Man charged with attempted homicide for weekend shooting in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide for a shooting Saturday in Escambia County. Khiry Alexander Walker was arrested Monday evening and charged with:. attempted homicide. possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. A warrant had been out for Walker's arrest. He is being...
