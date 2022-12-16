Read full article on original website
Olympia offers warming shelter this week – pets can warm up too
Olympia is offering warming shelters this week in response to the county’s hazardous weather advisory. Located at 201 Capitol Way N, and at the First Christian Church at 701 Franklin Street SE, the shelters offer warmth from the snow and ice that Thurston County warned will be expected for the week.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
Extra Shelter for Extreme Cold
The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for below freezing nighttime weather patterns in the Puget Sound beginning December 19 until December 23, 2022. In response, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is issuing a “Hazardous Weather” advisory to increase shelter-in-place efforts and offer extended nightly shelter beds starting on Monday, December 19, 2022. As staffing allows, this may be extended through Friday morning, December 23, 2022 nightly from 8pm through 8am.
Tiny house transitional housing Plum Street Village operation funding approved by Olympia for 2023
The Olympia City Council has approved a resolution that provides $550,120 in funding for Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) to continue to operate the existing 29 tiny houses in Plum Street Village and help the city address the homelessness crisis. In a recent city council meeting on December 13, councilmembers...
First ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony places 90 wreaths at Masonic Memorial Park
“This is the first chance I’ve had to volunteer to lay the Coast Guard wreath,” Petty Officer First Class Scott Calhoon, US Coast Guard, stated at a chilly Wreaths Across America (WAA) event last Saturday, December 17. Scott is an 18-year active military service member with 14 years...
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm
SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night. Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready. Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and...
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
Olympia's firefighters' union head comments about the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority
There have been several articles posted in recent weeks that are largely in opposition to an April 25th, 2023 ballot measure on the Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority (RFA). These articles and talking points are using outdated Olympia Fire Department (OFD) response data from 2015-2017. Data from 5-7 years ago can...
Plans for 600-acre golf resort along Washington coastline reach final stages
WESTPORT, Wash. — For years, Ryann Day thought of Westport as a family destination. A place where he's grown captivated by the magic of Washington's Pacific coast and one with nature. But in the back of his mind, he always thought something was missing. Golf. "I would jog up...
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
Cold moves into the Puget Sound; Dangerous conditions remain
The snow is beginning to leave the Puget Sound region and the cold is moving in. “We are going to experience something rather rare. It’s called ‘flash freezing’ and it’s going to make a mess of the roads,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. Tuesday...
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
13-year-old girl hit by car while walking home from school near Auburn
SEATTLE — Jamaica Corpuz is a proud mom. “She does violin, she does private lessons too, she’s teaching herself the piano too,” she said of her daughter, 13-year-old Symphony Johnson. Symphony is ASB vice president at her school and plays volleyball and basketball. Around 3:30 pm on...
