Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Olympia offers warming shelter this week – pets can warm up too

Olympia is offering warming shelters this week in response to the county’s hazardous weather advisory. Located at 201 Capitol Way N, and at the First Christian Church at 701 Franklin Street SE, the shelters offer warmth from the snow and ice that Thurston County warned will be expected for the week.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Extra Shelter for Extreme Cold

The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for below freezing nighttime weather patterns in the Puget Sound beginning December 19 until December 23, 2022. In response, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is issuing a “Hazardous Weather” advisory to increase shelter-in-place efforts and offer extended nightly shelter beds starting on Monday, December 19, 2022. As staffing allows, this may be extended through Friday morning, December 23, 2022 nightly from 8pm through 8am.
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow

Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA

