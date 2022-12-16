ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and...
Sixers overcome Siakam and Raptors in overtime for fifth straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
