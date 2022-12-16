Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles California, Mat Ishbia agrees to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and more top news
Here's a look at trending topics and other top news for today, Dec. 20. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Live coverage: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Bucks continue a five-game road trip tonight against the Cavaliers. Get live updates from Cleveland. A Twitter List by journalsentinel Marques Johnson nominated for Hall of Fame ...
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and...
Sixers overcome Siakam and Raptors in overtime for fifth straight win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
