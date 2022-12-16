Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Twitter needs a new CEO in wake of Musk's resignation
After polling Twitter users, Elon Musk on Tuesday night said he will resign as head of the social media platform. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," he tweeted.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO when he can find a replacement
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk said he will abide by the results of a Twitter poll that asked him to step down from the head of the social media platform, just as soon as he finds a replacement. Musk tweeted Sunday, "Should I step down as the head of Twitter?...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Judge slams Trump suit aimed at blocking N.Y. attorney general probe
He warns the former president and his lawyers over case seeking to stymie Tish James' effort to supervise his business empire.
Comments / 0