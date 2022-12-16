Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Goose Creek crash

UPDATE: The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross Red Bank Road on Thursday evening.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Hyundai SUV was traveling south on Red Bank Road when they struck the pedestrian.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Mars Lane.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.

