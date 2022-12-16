ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donato scores in fourth straight, Kraken topple Blues 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato continued his hot streak of goal scoring and got the Seattle Kraken off to the start they needed against an opponent they’ve struggled with in their first two seasons. Donato scored in his fourth straight game, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann...
Blues bring win streak into matchup with the Kraken

St. Louis Blues (15-15-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-10-3, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -166, Blues +141; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues are looking to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play.
Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week's game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. That seems to be the only certainty Seattle has about several of its injured starters and their status for what has become an important trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Saturday.
