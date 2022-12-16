Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sioux Falls to Offer Free Bus Rides during Bitter Cold
An arctic blast of extreme cold weather is prompting officials in Sioux Falls to offer up free transportation to those who need it. Beginning Wednesday (December 21), Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will be waiving bus fares on all fixed routes in the city. The free rides will be available through...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls Announces Its Opening Day
Skiers will be getting a Christmas present over the long holiday break here in the Sioux Empire. Great Bear Ski Valley east of Sioux Falls near Brandon announced its opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season on Monday. The popular ski park will be ready for skiers to hit their...
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits Announce 2023 Recruiting Class
National Signing Day is a big deal across all levels of College Football, and on Wednesday the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program formally announced its 2023 recruiting class. The Jacks, who are preparing for their 2nd National Title Game in the past three seasons, announced the 11-man class on...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country
As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
“Take A Bite!” Sioux Falls Top 5 Favorite Candy Bars
I don't know much, but I do know one thing; candy bars are awesome! And my dentist would agree. I've spent more money than I care to remember on repairing my teeth after years of neglect. But you didn't come here to hear about my lack of dental care, you want to know what the top five favorite candy bars in Sioux Falls are.
SDSU & USD College Hoops Change Tip-Times
The second game of the Summit League season for the SDSU Jackrabbit women's team will tip off earlier than originally scheduled due to the impending winter storm. The Lady Jacks will now host Kansas City at 12:00 PM in Brookings on Wednesday. The South Dakota State-Kansas City men's contest in...
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
Ice, Ice, Baby! Sioux Falls Prepares for Flooding and Slick Streets
Hey Sioux Empire, are you having an ice, I mean nice, winter so far? And technically, it's not even winter yet. That doesn't officially start until December 21st. It's weeks like this that you need to keep reminding yourself it's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're an ice skating enthusiast.
Hey Sioux Falls, Have You Been Blown Away by a Shotgun Shell Yet?
Word has it Sioux Falls loves their shotgun shells, but not the kind you stock up on for your typical pheasant and duck hunt. The kind of shotgun shells Sioux Falls craves you're not going to be able to find at places like Gary's, Scheels, Fleet Farm, or any other gun, or sporting goods store.
How Can You Be Part of a Community Mural Painting Event?
You can put your artistic skills to the test this Saturday at T-Juanita's at 704 E 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. That is the location of the ARSA (Arts Americana), Habitat for Humanity, and Union Gospel Mission (UGM) community mural project and they're looking for painters. The “Love Never...
