Dawn Cody
5d ago
A lot of very qualified, experienced nurses lost their jobs due to the Covid vaccine mandate. Maybe they shouldn’t have been fired!!!
@realKandy
5d ago
Just wait till the millions and millions of illegal border crossors start hitting all our medical facilities with not a dime in their pocket..Oh wait! Except of course for Washington states shameless (buying votes with) "free" health Ins the taxpayers are paying....those brilliant Democrats.. Health care will as precious as gold..
Related
Chronicle
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia offers warming shelter this week – pets can warm up too
Olympia is offering warming shelters this week in response to the county’s hazardous weather advisory. Located at 201 Capitol Way N, and at the First Christian Church at 701 Franklin Street SE, the shelters offer warmth from the snow and ice that Thurston County warned will be expected for the week.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council approves 2023 legislative priorities
The Olympia City Council approved the legislative priorities for 2023, including continuing to support climate change, addressing homelessness and affordable housing, and supporting mental and behavioral health. In a previous city council meeting on December 13, Olympia's legislative liaison Susan Grisham presented two-page information on the legislative priorities. Councilmember Dani...
olympiatime.com
How an incumbent sheriff loses
Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's firefighters' union head comments about the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority
There have been several articles posted in recent weeks that are largely in opposition to an April 25th, 2023 ballot measure on the Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority (RFA). These articles and talking points are using outdated Olympia Fire Department (OFD) response data from 2015-2017. Data from 5-7 years ago can...
thejoltnews.com
First ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony places 90 wreaths at Masonic Memorial Park
“This is the first chance I’ve had to volunteer to lay the Coast Guard wreath,” Petty Officer First Class Scott Calhoon, US Coast Guard, stated at a chilly Wreaths Across America (WAA) event last Saturday, December 17. Scott is an 18-year active military service member with 14 years...
thejoltnews.com
Extra Shelter for Extreme Cold
The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for below freezing nighttime weather patterns in the Puget Sound beginning December 19 until December 23, 2022. In response, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is issuing a “Hazardous Weather” advisory to increase shelter-in-place efforts and offer extended nightly shelter beds starting on Monday, December 19, 2022. As staffing allows, this may be extended through Friday morning, December 23, 2022 nightly from 8pm through 8am.
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
Warning from medics and health officials after cocaine users overdose on fentanyl
A spike in overdoses in North King County has health officials warning cocaine users the drug might actually contain fentanyl. “I’ve administered more Narcan recently than you can imagine,” said Capt. Gabe DeBay, who supervises paramedics across King County for the Shoreline Fire Department. In just the last...
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, December 19, 2022
On 12/19/22 at 10:29 a.m. in the 10700 block of Case Rd SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Brandon E Armstrong, 32, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 12/19/22 at 12:05 a.m. in the 3200 block of Harrison Ave NW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jason Geoffrey Brown, 52, on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.
myedmondsnews.com
Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders
In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation related to the series of severe storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, and Snohomish counties. According to the Governor, these storms caused significant power outages, road...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Making Knives Out of Wheelchair Parts in Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man arrested in October for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses and charged with over 20 witness tampering charges in November now faces an additional felony case for allegedly breaking off pieces of his wheelchair and sharpening them into knives. On Sunday, the Lewis County Jail notified deputies with...
