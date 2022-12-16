ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments

Dawn Cody
5d ago

A lot of very qualified, experienced nurses lost their jobs due to the Covid vaccine mandate. Maybe they shouldn’t have been fired!!!

@realKandy
5d ago

Just wait till the millions and millions of illegal border crossors start hitting all our medical facilities with not a dime in their pocket..Oh wait! Except of course for Washington states shameless (buying votes with) "free" health Ins the taxpayers are paying....those brilliant Democrats.. Health care will as precious as gold..

Related
Chronicle

Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County

On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia offers warming shelter this week – pets can warm up too

Olympia is offering warming shelters this week in response to the county’s hazardous weather advisory. Located at 201 Capitol Way N, and at the First Christian Church at 701 Franklin Street SE, the shelters offer warmth from the snow and ice that Thurston County warned will be expected for the week.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia City Council approves 2023 legislative priorities

The Olympia City Council approved the legislative priorities for 2023, including continuing to support climate change, addressing homelessness and affordable housing, and supporting mental and behavioral health. In a previous city council meeting on December 13, Olympia's legislative liaison Susan Grisham presented two-page information on the legislative priorities. Councilmember Dani...
OLYMPIA, WA
olympiatime.com

How an incumbent sheriff loses

Sheriffs have incumbency power. A lot of elected officials do, but with the acquittal of Sheriff Ed Troyer in Pierce County last week, it is worth looking into how sheriffs stick around and how some of them lose. Troyer survived the court case (which would not have kicked him out...
thejoltnews.com

Extra Shelter for Extreme Cold

The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for below freezing nighttime weather patterns in the Puget Sound beginning December 19 until December 23, 2022. In response, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is issuing a “Hazardous Weather” advisory to increase shelter-in-place efforts and offer extended nightly shelter beds starting on Monday, December 19, 2022. As staffing allows, this may be extended through Friday morning, December 23, 2022 nightly from 8pm through 8am.
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, December 19, 2022

On 12/19/22 at 10:29 a.m. in the 10700 block of Case Rd SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Brandon E Armstrong, 32, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 12/19/22 at 12:05 a.m. in the 3200 block of Harrison Ave NW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jason Geoffrey Brown, 52, on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders

In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
EDMONDS, WA

