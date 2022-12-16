ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
CONCORD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

154-year-old California university to close next year

OAKLAND, Calif. — A 154-year-old Northern California university said Monday it plans to close its doors for good next year as it struggles with declining enrollment, rising operational costs and financial trouble brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University in Oakland, which opened in 1868, announced in...
OAKLAND, CA
padailypost.com

Mountain View police chief to step down

Days after Redwood City police chief Dan Mulholland announced his retirement, Mountain View police chief Chris Hsiung said today he was stepping down effective Feb. 10. Hsiung, who became chief in January 2021, has spent most of his 28-year career with the Mountain View police. He’s leaving a job that paid $298,160 ($523,003 with benefits) in 2021, according to Transparent California.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
sfstandard.com

Just One Bay Area City is Pro-Housing So Far, State Says

California’s nice list of cities that are “pro-housing” just got updated, and so far, Oakland is the only Bay Area city to make the cut. The East Bay city joins Citrus Heights, Fontana, West Sacramento, San Diego and Roseville—plus Sacramento, which was added in February—to the list of jurisdictions that can get priority for state housing and transportation funding because of their housing-friendly policies.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
Silicon Valley

16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022

Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
thelowell.org

Cheer team wins CIF championships

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Lowell’s cheer team won the 2022 California Interscholastic Federation San Francisco Championships (CIF) at Lincoln High School, making it their second consecutive championship title. This is an annual cheer competition where high school cheer teams across the city perform two and a half minute routines with stunts, tumbling, and dancing.
LINCOLN, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

28 senior athletes make fall college commitments

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — Carondelet, Clayton Valley Charter, De La Salle and Northgate high schools announced 28 senior student athletes signed their National Letters of Intent last month committing to play their sport starting next fall in colleges from coast to coast. The signees will be playing...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Special menorah lighting Thursday at Veranda

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — Chabad of Concord will host a Chanukah menorah lighting at the Veranda at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The event includes a graffiti artist creating a Chanukah mural live, a juggling show, balloons, music – and, of course, latkes, doughnuts and hot chocolate. Come early for skating with the dreidels 4-5 p.m.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open

CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
CONCORD, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Judge denies Scott Peterson a new murder trial

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson received a fair murder trial when he was convicted by a San Mateo County jury in 2004 for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son, a judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Anne-Christine Massullo’s ruling struck down Peterson’s writ of habeas corpus petition and rejected his request for a […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

