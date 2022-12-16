Read full article on original website
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Dec. 12 through 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 19, 2022) — Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark is a “2022 Superintendent to Watch,” according to the National School Public Relations Association. The group honored 25 superintendents for their dynamic leadership and strong communications skills. “This year’s honorees understand...
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer’s Winter 2022 calendar of events and activities, Dec. 18 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Dec. 19, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
pioneerpublishers.com
Special menorah lighting Thursday at Veranda
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — Chabad of Concord will host a Chanukah menorah lighting at the Veranda at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The event includes a graffiti artist creating a Chanukah mural live, a juggling show, balloons, music – and, of course, latkes, doughnuts and hot chocolate. Come early for skating with the dreidels 4-5 p.m.
pioneerpublishers.com
28 senior athletes make fall college commitments
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — Carondelet, Clayton Valley Charter, De La Salle and Northgate high schools announced 28 senior student athletes signed their National Letters of Intent last month committing to play their sport starting next fall in colleges from coast to coast. The signees will be playing...
Comments / 0