Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Steelers to host Raiders as Franco Harris tribute turns to sadness
The sudden passing Wednesday of Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the eve of the Steelers retiring his jersey and city celebrating one of iconic moments in NFL history has cast a pall over Saturday's Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game.
TupaTalk: Making a point
I still recall with great emotional buzz the 1984 Orange Bowl. I was on leave with the Marines and preparing to fly out in a day or two to Hawaii to start work at a new duty station. ...
Deion Sanders' signing day at Colorado: 2023 recruits, transfers
Deion Sanders officially landed his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, and two 2023 ESPN 300 recruits in his first signing day.
WFMZ-TV Online
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles California, Mat Ishbia agrees to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and more top news
Here's a look at trending topics and other top news for today, Dec. 20. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and...
Sixers overcome Siakam and Raptors in overtime for fifth straight win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tobias Harris hit a 3-pointer in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead to stay, and Joel Embiid had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the 76ers extended their winning streak to a season-best five games with a 104-101 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
