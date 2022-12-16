Read full article on original website
Ruti
5d ago
Don't drive drunk! Look at the consequences. Prayers for the victim's family as well as the driver's family.
WISN
Thieves steal minivan with 6-year-old child in backseat
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is relieved to have her 6-year-old son back after thieves stole her minivan as he was sitting in the backseat. Clara Baskin, 37, said around 7:30 Tuesday morning, she was warming up her Honda minivan and getting ready to take her son to school when she realized she forgot her cellphone inside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee robbery, shooting, victim among 3 arrested
MILWAUKEE - The victim of a Milwaukee robbery and shooting near 48th and Hampton Tuesday night, Dec. 20 was among three 18-year-old men police arrested in the case. Police said the crimes happened around 7 p.m. According to police, a total of three Milwaukee men, 18, including the shooting victim,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
BET
Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail
A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
wearegreenbay.com
Four-year-old dies at Wisconsin hospital, caregivers accused of homicide/child abuse
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide/child abuse that occurred on Friday, December 16, in Milwaukee County. According to a release, at around 5:00 p.m., a four-year-old was presented at a local hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and died. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy
UNION GROVE, Wis. - A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti. According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street...
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 50th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot Monday evening, Dec. 19 near 50th and North. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Police said the victim was treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
CBS 58
Union Grove man arrested for OWI while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Union Grove man, who officials say was on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, has been arrested after officials say he was once again driving drunk. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 19, an off-duty sheriff's...
