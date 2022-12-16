ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 4

Ruti
5d ago

Don't drive drunk! Look at the consequences. Prayers for the victim's family as well as the driver's family.

Reply
3
 

WISN

Thieves steal minivan with 6-year-old child in backseat

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is relieved to have her 6-year-old son back after thieves stole her minivan as he was sitting in the backseat. Clara Baskin, 37, said around 7:30 Tuesday morning, she was warming up her Honda minivan and getting ready to take her son to school when she realized she forgot her cellphone inside.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee robbery, shooting, victim among 3 arrested

MILWAUKEE - The victim of a Milwaukee robbery and shooting near 48th and Hampton Tuesday night, Dec. 20 was among three 18-year-old men police arrested in the case. Police said the crimes happened around 7 p.m. According to police, a total of three Milwaukee men, 18, including the shooting victim,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School staff member punched; Milwaukee woman charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been charged after police said she punched a school staff member in November. Prosecutors have charged Tangreanna Shanks-Wallace, 24, with battery to a school district officer. Police were called to an elementary school near 3rd and Concordia on Nov. 9. A criminal complaint states...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan

MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
BET

Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail

A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy

UNION GROVE, Wis. - A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti. According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street...
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 50th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot Monday evening, Dec. 19 near 50th and North. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Police said the victim was treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

