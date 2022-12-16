ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads. It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Prepare for snow, subfreezing temps

Residents would do well to prepare for dramatic winter weather this week, with 1 to 4 inches of snow in the forecast for Bellevue Monday night and temperatures set to drop into the 20s here Tuesday and Wednesday. See essential winter weather tips in: English, 繁體中文, español, 한국어, 日本語, Русский...
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

With snow and ice in forecast, tips for your commute

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and ice in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties over the next several days, which may have an impact on regional transportation, Sound Transit said Sunday night. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your commute during these challenging conditions:. Be...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

One Person Injured in Collision With Logging Truck in Grays Harbor County on Thursday

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries after a logging truck struck a passenger car that was turning left on U.S. Highway 12 south of Elma Thursday morning. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when, at mile marker 30, the passenger car slowed to make a left turn and was struck by the logging truck, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy