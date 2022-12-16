Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions
Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads. It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours-long closure; freezing temps overnight
SEATTLE - Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places. FOX 13 chief meteorologist Lisa Villegas said temperature are expected to be freezing overnight into Wednesday, so roads with...
Bellevue, Washington
Prepare for snow, subfreezing temps
Residents would do well to prepare for dramatic winter weather this week, with 1 to 4 inches of snow in the forecast for Bellevue Monday night and temperatures set to drop into the 20s here Tuesday and Wednesday. See essential winter weather tips in: English, 繁體中文, español, 한국어, 日本語, Русский...
myedmondsnews.com
With snow and ice in forecast, tips for your commute
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and ice in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties over the next several days, which may have an impact on regional transportation, Sound Transit said Sunday night. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your commute during these challenging conditions:. Be...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's firefighters' union head comments about the proposed Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority
There have been several articles posted in recent weeks that are largely in opposition to an April 25th, 2023 ballot measure on the Olympia-Tumwater Regional Fire Authority (RFA). These articles and talking points are using outdated Olympia Fire Department (OFD) response data from 2015-2017. Data from 5-7 years ago can...
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Most of Monday will be relatively dry with the exception of isolated pockets of light snow and highs in the 20s and low 30s, but that won’t last — more snow is on the way starting this evening. By Monday evening and through most...
State taking action after Bellevue funeral home allegedly put wrong person in casket for burial
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All Jerry Weber wanted was to bury his father, Air Force veteran William Weber, at Tahoma National Cemetery. But the Washington State Department of Licensing alleges that didn’t happen because Curnow Funeral Home put the wrong person in the casket for burial. “It’s tragic. My...
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
Seattle, Washington
Winter Weather: Snow and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week, Emergency Shelters Available (Updated 12/20)
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and prepared to activate additional services as needed. This blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
KOMO News
Storm to bring several inches of snow to western Washington by Tuesday evening
SEATTLE — The chance for more lowland snow around western Washington has increased for Monday night through Tuesday. Freezing temperatures are also expected to stick around, creating the possibility for icy roads during the morning commute this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning...
newsnationnow.com
Flight cancellations begin as heavy snow buries Northwest
SEATTLE (NewsNation) — A major winter storm is expected to cause travel disruptions for millions of holiday travelers, with hundreds of cancellations and delays already plaguing airports across the nation. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there have been over 400 flights canceled and nearly 300 flights delayed, according to...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
Lowest gas prices in months an early Christmas gift for WA drivers
Record-high gas prices have been one of the themes of 2022. But as Washington drivers get ready to head home for the holidays, they are getting an early Christmas present — the lowest gas prices the region has seen in months. “For now, the average price is down about...
myedmondsnews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
Chronicle
One Person Injured in Collision With Logging Truck in Grays Harbor County on Thursday
One person was transported to a hospital with injuries after a logging truck struck a passenger car that was turning left on U.S. Highway 12 south of Elma Thursday morning. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when, at mile marker 30, the passenger car slowed to make a left turn and was struck by the logging truck, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update
UPDATE DEC. 20, 2022, 8:30 a.m.: The expected snow appears to have fizzled out – at least for our area – as it’s been raining and the temperature is around 41 degrees as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. This is why accurately predicting the...
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
