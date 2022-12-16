Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
Berkeley nonprofit offers new approach to help the unhoused get off the street
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In the Bay Area, some cities are trying new approaches to help the unhoused get off the streets. One nonprofit is using a warehouse to offer shelter. Dorothy Day House is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization serving low-income and those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley. For the last 18 months, Robbi Montoya and […]
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Dec. 12 through 18, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 19, 2022) — Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark is a “2022 Superintendent to Watch,” according to the National School Public Relations Association. The group honored 25 superintendents for their dynamic leadership and strong communications skills. “This year’s honorees understand...
San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse
SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million
LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
Bay Area man with diabetes on dialysis says changes to his health care plan puts his life at risk
"It's not hard to die. It is hard to live. That is what I am scared of." Health care laws and regulations starting in 2023 will impact a visually-impaired Benicia man living with diabetes kept alive by dialysis.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
mendofever.com
Bay Area Man Remains Missing—Multiple Unconfirmed Sightings in Mendocino and Lake Counties
Michelle Salgado is worried about her husband, 24-year-old Angel Fulgado. He left their Berkeley home around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 and never came back. Using a tracking function on his phone, his last reported location was near Ukiah on Sunday afternoon before he apparently turned off his phone.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Payment Will Be Sent To Eligible Americans for 2 Years, Here’s What You Should Know!
Starting this week, Californians are set to receive $1,000 checks for the two-year universal basic income (UBI) program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Program will be sending out 150 Santa Clara County households experiencing or at risk of homelessness with a no-strings-attached income lock for 24 months. 10 to 15 families are about to receive their first payments.
Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination
SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week. It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Forever Howard Foundation Annual Toy Giveaway
Forever Howard Foundation, a nonprofit, assists youth and uplifts communities for the Bay Area to Sacramento through various year-round initiatives. Nicole Howard, in honor of her cousin Charles "Chuck" Wesley who passed from gun violence, holds the third annual Christmas toy giveaway. The organization is in Stockton, Sacramento and various parts of the Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sfstandard.com
No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal
A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
1 seriously hurt in Sunday afternoon shooting at BART plaza in S.F. Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO -- At least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at the BART plaza at the 24th and Mission station in San Francisco, according to a transit agency spokesman.BART confirmed that, as of 6:45 p.m., the victim was in the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after being shot on the street-level plaza above the station shortly after 4 p.m. Two suspects are at large and the investigation is ongoing.
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each Month
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Are you struggling financially right now? If so, know you're not alone. Costs have skyrocketed in California and are approximately 6.0% higher this year versus last year in San Francisco.(source)
Comments / 0