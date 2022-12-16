ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

So This Happened…Week of Dec. 12 through 18, 2022

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 19, 2022) — Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark is a “2022 Superintendent to Watch,” according to the National School Public Relations Association. The group honored 25 superintendents for their dynamic leadership and strong communications skills. “This year’s honorees understand...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Fillmore District residents fed up with with crime, homelessness, drug abuse

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homelessness, drug abuse, mental health services were among the top concerns for people who live in the Western Addition at a community meeting Monday evening. Yulanda Williamswas was among several speakers, who aired their concerns before Reverand Amos Brown, president of the San Francisco NAACP, and several city agency representatives. She is a retired SFPD officer who used to work in the Northern Police Station, which covers the Fillmore. Williams, a San Francisco native, said she feels helpless at times. Over several decades, she has witnessed the Fillmore go from a thriving district for small businesses and music, to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Alameda County, Calif. for $10.4 Million

LIVERMORE, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the record sale of a brand new single-tenant net lease Chick-fil-A Drive-Thru in Livermore, California. The sale price was $10.4 million.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement

A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Direct Payment Will Be Sent To Eligible Americans for 2 Years, Here’s What You Should Know!

Starting this week, Californians are set to receive $1,000 checks for the two-year universal basic income (UBI) program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Program will be sending out 150 Santa Clara County households experiencing or at risk of homelessness with a no-strings-attached income lock for 24 months. 10 to 15 families are about to receive their first payments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination

SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week.  It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Forever Howard Foundation Annual Toy Giveaway

Forever Howard Foundation, a nonprofit, assists youth and uplifts communities for the Bay Area to Sacramento through various year-round initiatives. Nicole Howard, in honor of her cousin Charles "Chuck" Wesley who passed from gun violence, holds the third annual Christmas toy giveaway. The organization is in Stockton, Sacramento and various parts of the Bay Area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

The very best Bay Area holiday light displays

OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
sfstandard.com

No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal

A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 seriously hurt in Sunday afternoon shooting at BART plaza in S.F. Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- At least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon at the BART plaza at the 24th and Mission station in San Francisco, according to a transit agency spokesman.BART confirmed that, as of 6:45 p.m.,  the victim was in the hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after being shot on the street-level plaza above the station shortly after 4 p.m. Two suspects are at large and the investigation is ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy